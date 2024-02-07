A Century of Child Rights: Remembering Eglantyne Jebb and the Geneva Declaration

In a poignant moment marking a century of commitment to children's rights, the Geneva Declaration of the Rights of the Child commemorates its 100th anniversary this year. The declaration, originally adopted by the League of Nations in 1924, is a cornerstone of international children's rights advocacy and led to the creation of the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child in 1989, a document ratified by almost every nation on Earth.

A Tribute to Eglantyne Jebb

Central to this milestone is the figure of Eglantyne Jebb, the founder of Save the Children and the original drafter of the Geneva Declaration. Jebb's pioneering work in the field of children's rights has reverberated through the decades, shaping policies and influencing attitudes towards the youngest members of society. In recognition of her indelible contributions, Jebb, who passed away in Geneva in 1928, has had her remains transferred to the prestigious Cimetiere des rois (Cemetery of Kings).

Commemoration Ceremony

This symbolic move was accompanied by an official reburial ceremony held on February 7. The City of Geneva, together with Save the Children and the UN Committee on the Rights of the Child, paid tribute to Jebb. Her final resting place is now next to Sergio Vieira de Mello, a former UN High Commissioner for Human Rights who tragically died in a bombing in Iraq in 2003. The choice of location underscores the deep respect for Jebb's work and her enduring legacy in the human rights field.

Jebb's Enduring Legacy

Laura Dolci, Secretary of the UN Universal Periodic Review, praised Jebb's legacy during the ceremony. She asserted that the significant progress in children's rights over the last decades is largely attributable to Jebb's tireless efforts. Dolci also noted that Save the Children, the organization Jebb co-founded, continues to be a leading advocate for child rights worldwide.

In conclusion, the 100th anniversary of the Geneva Declaration of the Rights of the Child offers an opportunity to reflect on the progress made and challenges ahead. It is also a time to remember Eglantyne Jebb, whose vision and dedication have significantly shaped the global children's rights landscape.