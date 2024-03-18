13th Anniversary of Syrian Revolution Sparks International Calls for Political Resolution

On the occasion of the 13th anniversary of the Syrian revolution, international voices have renewed the call for a political resolution to the Syrian crisis, emphasizing alignment with Security Council Resolution 2254. The European Union and UN officials have highlighted the urgent need for a sustainable political settlement, stressing the ongoing conflict's severe impact on the Syrian population and regional stability.

EU and UN Envoys Stress Political Settlement

The European Union's statement, released on Thursday, underscored the commencement of peaceful protests in Syria 13 years ago and the brutal suppression that followed, leading to an unresolved crisis with significant consequences. The EU reiterated its stance for a comprehensive political settlement as the only feasible path forward, aiming for accountability for human rights violations and breaches of international humanitarian law. Meanwhile, UN envoy to Syria, Geir Pedersen, expressed that a political resolution remains a distant prospect, highlighting the necessity of addressing detainees, abductees, and missing persons for any credible peace process.

13 Years of Humanitarian Crisis

The humanitarian toll over the past thirteen years in Syria has been immense, with the conflict resulting in 400,000 deaths, 6.6 million refugees, and 6.8 million internally displaced individuals. The UN Humanitarian Coordinator in Syria, Adam Abdel Mawla, together with the Regional Humanitarian Coordinator for the Syrian Crisis, Muhannad Hadi, emphasized the worsening conditions each year, with 16.7 million Syrians in dire need of humanitarian aid. The statement called for sufficient, predictable, and multi-year funding to meet the escalating needs on the ground.

Implications for Regional Stability and International Relations

The Syrian conflict's persistence without a political solution not only exacerbates the humanitarian crisis within Syria but also poses significant challenges to regional stability and international relations. The reintroduction of Syria into the Arab League, despite the ongoing crisis, indicates a complex geopolitical landscape where the quest for justice and a political resolution continues to face hurdles. The international community's calls for a political settlement highlight the critical failure in addressing the root causes of the conflict and underscore the necessity for a coordinated and comprehensive approach to ensure peace and stability in Syria and the broader region.