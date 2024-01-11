Intego Mac Security Podcast: Chinese Hackers Break AirDrop Encryption, Apple’s Antitrust Response, and More

January 11, 2024, marked another informative episode of the Intego Mac Security Podcast, where hosts delved into the latest developments in the world of Apple and related technology. Among the topics discussed were Apple’s contentious response to the EU’s antitrust regulators, a critical revelation about a supposed successful hack of Apple’s AirDrop feature by a Chinese group, updates from LastPass, and the latest in consumer electronics, especially Apple’s Vision Pro headset, as the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) kicked off.

Apple’s AirDrop Vulnerable to Chinese Hackers?

The podcast highlighted an unsettling claim made by a Chinese company that they have managed to break the encryption of Apple’s AirDrop feature. According to the Justice Bureau in China, this alleged breach has been utilized by law enforcement to identify an individual who shared inappropriate content on the Beijing subway via AirDrop. The file-sharing tool has been a critical asset for Chinese democracy advocates, enabling them to sidestep conventional government controls. However, it’s worth noting that China is known for disseminating disinformation to undermine dissidents and adversaries.

Apple’s Response to Antitrust Regulators and Concessions in China

Apple’s response to the EU’s antitrust regulators was another topic of discussion. The episode also touched on the criticism Apple has faced due to its compliance with Chinese regulations, which includes storing personal data of Chinese users on servers located in mainland China. This has raised questions about Apple’s commitment to user privacy in the face of political pressures.

LastPass Bolsters Password Security

Switching gears, the hosts also examined the recent security enhancements implemented by LastPass, a widely used password manager. Though the move is generally seen as positive, experts argue that such measures should have been in place much earlier.

Apple’s Vision Pro Headset and the CES Experience

As CES commenced, the podcast shed light on the latest in consumer electronics, highlighting Apple’s upcoming Vision Pro headset. Priced at $3,499, the device boasts 256 gigabytes of storage and is capable of high-resolution video recording. The hosts contemplated the practicality of such extensive storage capacity and battery life, especially for average users. The episode also offered an insight into the unique experience of attending CES in person, contrasting it with the ease of following the event online.