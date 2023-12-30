en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Inspiration/Motivation

Yul Edochie Declares 2023 as His Best Year Amid Controversies and Personal Loss

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: December 30, 2023 at 4:51 pm EST
Yul Edochie Declares 2023 as His Best Year Amid Controversies and Personal Loss

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has marked 2023 as his personal best year, notwithstanding the heart-rending loss of his firstborn. On December 30, the actor took to Instagram to express gratitude for the blessings he’s received throughout the year, while also sharing his optimism for an even brighter 2024.

Controversy Sparks Over Edochie’s Declaration

Edochie’s declaration has sparked a wave of reactions online, particularly given the fact that his son’s death occurred within the same year. The actor’s perspective, while viewed by some as a testament to resilience, has also raised eyebrows and concern among social media users.

Edochie’s Year of Controversies

The actor has been no stranger to controversies in 2023. His second marriage to Judy Austin has been a subject of much debate. Further, Edochie’s vocal support for Bola Tinubu’s administration has drawn criticism from various quarters and his social media posts have often been a flashpoint.

Year of Controversies in Nollywood

Edochie isn’t alone in facing controversies this year. Other Nollywood celebrities such as Daddy Freeze, Very Dark Man, Lizzy Ajorin, and Nkechi Blessing have also found themselves at the center of public attention, embroiled in feuds, intricate romantic relationships, and social media spats.

Yet, in the face of personal tragedy and public scrutiny, Edochie’s year-end reflection underscores a sense of gratitude and resilience that serves as a reminder to his fans and followers: adversity, no matter how severe, can be a stepping stone to personal growth and fulfillment.

0
Inspiration/Motivation Nigeria
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

From Addiction to Sobriety: Tom Cridland's Journey Inspired by Elton John

By BNN Correspondents

78-Year-Old Great-Grandfather Defies Age, Inspires with Fitness Achievements

By BNN Correspondents

A Grand Celebration of Achievement: Over 1,200 Honored in Diverse Fields

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Over 1,200 Individuals Honored for Excellence and Dedication Across Various Fields

By BNN Correspondents

Over 1,200 Individuals Honored for Exceptional Achievements and Contri ...
@Inspiration/Motivation · 15 hours
Over 1,200 Individuals Honored for Exceptional Achievements and Contri ...
heart comment 0
Londoner’s Unique New Year’s Resolution: Posing Nude to Celebrate Health and Body

By BNN Correspondents

Londoner's Unique New Year's Resolution: Posing Nude to Celebrate Health and Body
Grand Awards Ceremony Honors Over 1,200 Individuals Across Diverse Fields

By Hadeel Hashem

Grand Awards Ceremony Honors Over 1,200 Individuals Across Diverse Fields
Longevity in Careers: Lessons from Gladys McGarey and Others

By BNN Correspondents

Longevity in Careers: Lessons from Gladys McGarey and Others
Londoner’s New Year’s Resolution: Posing Nude for a Photo Shoot

By Shivani Chauhan

Londoner's New Year's Resolution: Posing Nude for a Photo Shoot
Latest Headlines
World News
Sensory-Friendly New Year's Eve Celebrations: A New Trend for Inclusion
3 mins
Sensory-Friendly New Year's Eve Celebrations: A New Trend for Inclusion
Travis Kelce Opens Up: Life Lessons, Love, and Future Plans
4 mins
Travis Kelce Opens Up: Life Lessons, Love, and Future Plans
Bigg Boss 17: Ayesha Khan's Fainting Incident Sends Shockwaves through House
4 mins
Bigg Boss 17: Ayesha Khan's Fainting Incident Sends Shockwaves through House
New Zealand's Political Landscape Shifts Rightward in 2023
6 mins
New Zealand's Political Landscape Shifts Rightward in 2023
Nigeria's Super Eagles Soar with High Hopes for the 2023 AfCON
7 mins
Nigeria's Super Eagles Soar with High Hopes for the 2023 AfCON
Erik Ten Hag Banks on Antony for Manchester United's Upcoming Clash
9 mins
Erik Ten Hag Banks on Antony for Manchester United's Upcoming Clash
NFL Prospect Olu Fashanu Opts Out of Peach Bowl: A Blow for Penn State
11 mins
NFL Prospect Olu Fashanu Opts Out of Peach Bowl: A Blow for Penn State
METI Calls for Weight Loss Resolution in 2024 to Combat Obesity
12 mins
METI Calls for Weight Loss Resolution in 2024 to Combat Obesity
Ole Miss Makes History with Peach Bowl Victory Against Penn State
13 mins
Ole Miss Makes History with Peach Bowl Victory Against Penn State
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
4 hours
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
4 hours
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
'YearEnder2023': A Chronicle of A Year That Shaped The World
6 hours
'YearEnder2023': A Chronicle of A Year That Shaped The World
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
6 hours
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
8 hours
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
9 hours
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
9 hours
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
9 hours
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
Bec Judd Spices Up Social Media with Bikini Snap, Celebrates Brand Milestone Amid Controversy
9 hours
Bec Judd Spices Up Social Media with Bikini Snap, Celebrates Brand Milestone Amid Controversy

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app