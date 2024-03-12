Uttar Pradesh Clerk Takes Just One Leave in 26 Years, Sets Record for Dedication

In an era where the pursuit of work-life balance dominates professional discourse, the story of Tejpal Singh, a clerk from Uttar Pradesh, emerges as a stark outlier. Employed by Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd. since December 26, 1995, Singh has been clocking in 26 years without a single day's absence, save for a singular, personal commitment for just one day.

Unwavering Commitment

Singh's commitment has not gone unnoticed, earning him a coveted spot in the India Book of Records for his professional dedication. Despite the company's policy allowing 45 days of leave annually, Singh availed himself of this benefit just once in his entire career—to partake in his brother's wedding festivities in 2003, he told in interviews to local channels.

Family and Professional Life

Living in Bijnor with his extended family, which includes his wife, two younger brothers, and four children, Singh's punctuality is another aspect of his professional life that mirrors his dedication. Despite the demands of his large family and the celebrations of traditional holidays like Holi and Diwali, he has never reported late for duty, working through Sundays and holidays alike.

Recognition and Reflection

Singh's hard work and commitment have been recognized by the company management, who have promoted him several times over the years. This remarkable story not only sheds light on Singh's extraordinary dedication but also ignites a discussion on the importance of work-life balance, personal sacrifice, and the varying definitions of professional success.