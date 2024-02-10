Unseen Struggles: Award-Winning Photojournalist Faces Unemployment While Documenting Homelessness

In the heart of Waterville, Maine, award-winning photojournalist Michael G. Seamans is facing an unprecedented challenge. Despite his illustrious career, marked by numerous accolades, including six consecutive years as the National Press Photographers Association's 'Best Photojournalist in New England' and multiple Pulitzer Center grants, Seamansfinds himself unemployed and grappling with financial hardships.

A Promise to Keep

Seamans' commitment to photojournalism is deeply personal. It's a promise he made to his late father to use his camera as a tool for change, capturing the world's truths and shedding light on the unseen.

This commitment led him to the banks of the Kennebec River in 2022, where he began documenting the lives of a group of homeless people. Through his lens, he has captured their struggles with winter snow, spring floods, and addiction.

Struggles Unseen

Their stories are a stark contrast to the international headlines Seamans is used to chasing. Yet, they are no less important. The raw humanity and resilience he witnesses daily are a testament to the power of his craft.

"They're not just statistics," Seamans says, his voice heavy with emotion. "They're people with stories, with dreams, and with an incredible will to survive."

A Fight for Survival

Now, Seamans finds himself in a fight for survival of his own. Without a steady income, he can barely afford his Waterville apartment. Yet, he remains undeterred, continuing to apply for photographic grants and seeking freelance work.

"I made a promise," he asserts, "and I intend to keep it."

As Seamans navigates this unfamiliar terrain, his resolve remains unshaken. His camera, a constant companion, serves as a reminder of the world beyond his current struggles - a world that needs his unique perspective now more than ever.

In the face of adversity, Michael G. Seamans stands as a beacon of resilience, a testament to the power of commitment, and a reminder that every story matters.

His journey may have taken an unexpected turn, but Seamans continues to persevere, one photograph at a time.

