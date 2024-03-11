Union Bank CEO Yetunde Oni Champions Female Inclusion on International Women's Day 2024

On International Women's Day 2024, Union Bank of Nigeria highlighted its commitment to fostering an equitable and inclusive society. CEO Yetunde Oni led the charge, emphasizing the need to eliminate biases, stereotypes, and discrimination against women. The event, themed 'Ability Over Gender,' showcased the bank's dedication to promoting female excellence across various sectors.

Advertisment

During the commemoration, Yetunde Oni delivered a powerful keynote address, reaffirming Union Bank's pledge to support women's advancements and inclusivity in traditionally male-dominated spaces. "Our unwavering commitment is to champion the cause of not only women but also other underrepresented communities, ensuring their recognition and inclusion," Oni stated. This initiative aligns with the 2024 global campaign theme 'InspireInclusion,' aiming to spotlight the bank's efforts in gender inclusivity and the promotion of female competence.

Inspirational Voices Amplify the Message

A special panel discussion, moderated by Head of Retail Segments and αlpher, Chioma Nwokike, featured influential voices such as Chinasa Collins Ogbuo from Enhancing Financial Innovation & Access, Dr. Zahra Modibbo of Débbo Africa, Olajumoke Daramola of Africa Women's World Banking, and Esohe Adetola from Shell Nigeria. These leaders shared their experiences and insights on changing the narrative around inclusion, advocating for a society where capabilities outweigh gender biases.

Chief Brand Marketing Officer at Union Bank, Olufunmilola Aluko, highlighted the bank's core ethos of equal representation. "Union Bank stands for recognizing the incredible skills and abilities that women bring to any industry," Aluko remarked, underscoring the event's message to strive for a fair and equitable world. This year's theme, 'InspireInclusion,' serves as a rallying call for all to judge individuals by their abilities rather than their gender.

Union Bank's event 'Ability Over Gender' marked an important moment in the ongoing fight for gender equality and inclusivity. By championing female empowerment and excellence, the bank not only celebrates women's achievements but also paves the way for a more inclusive future. As society continues to evolve, initiatives like these are crucial in fostering environments where everyone, regardless of gender, can thrive and contribute meaningfully.