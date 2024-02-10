Uganda's Unique Reward System: Minister Gifts Mattresses to Top Students

Henry Ariganyira Musasizi, Uganda's State Minister of Finance for General Duties and Rubanda East MP, has been inspiring young minds with an unusual reward: mattresses.

For years, Musasizi has recognized Primary Leaving Exam (PLE) top performers in Rubanda East who achieve Division one by gifting them mattresses. This year, over 100 students from various sub-counties and town councils in Rubanda East received this unique reward for their academic excellence.

The Power of Motivation

Musasizi's initiative is rooted in his belief that rewarding students for their hard work can significantly motivate them. "Education is a powerful tool, and recognizing the efforts of our young learners encourages them to aim higher," Musasizi said during one of the distribution events in Bubare Town Council. This year, over 100 mattresses were distributed to students who scored Division one, signifying their exceptional performance in the 2023 PLE.

The distribution events took place in various sub-counties, including Bubare Subcounty, Bubare Town Council, Hamuhambo Town Council, Hamurwa Subcounty, Hamurwa Town Council, and Nyamweru Subcounty. Each event was attended by political leaders, head teachers, and parents, reflecting the community's support for the initiative.

A Growing Tradition

What began as a small gesture has grown into a significant tradition in Rubanda East. The number of mattresses distributed each year has increased significantly as more students strive to perform better and receive the coveted reward from their area MP. This year's distribution saw a record number of mattresses given out, symbolizing the growing ambition among the district's students.

Each mattress represents not just a reward for past achievements but also a stepping stone towards future success. As students transition to secondary school, these mattresses serve as a reminder of their potential and the community's belief in their abilities.

A Community Effort

Musasizi's initiative is more than just a personal effort; it reflects the collective aspiration of Rubanda East. Parents, teachers, and political leaders all play a role in nurturing the district's young talents. By recognizing and rewarding academic excellence, they hope to instill a culture of hard work and dedication among the students.

As Musasizi handed over the mattresses to the beaming students, he reminded them of their responsibility to continue working hard. "This mattress is not just a gift; it's a symbol of your achievement and a testament to your potential," he said. "Use it well, and remember that your journey towards greatness is just beginning."

As the distribution events came to a close, the atmosphere was filled with a sense of pride and anticipation. For the students, the mattresses were more than just comfortable bedding; they were a token of recognition, a source of motivation, and a promise of brighter days ahead.

Henry Ariganyira Musasizi's unique initiative has become a beacon of hope and motivation in Rubanda East. By rewarding Primary Leaving Examination (PLE) best performers with mattresses, the State Minister of Finance for General Duties and Rubanda East MP is encouraging students to strive for academic excellence.

