The Stage Adaptation of Becca Schofield's Inspiring Kindness Campaign

An extraordinary tale of kindness and resilience will unfold on stage as a documentary-style play, 'Becca'. The production, penned by Mélanie Léger in collaboration with Theatre New Brunswick and Théâtre populaire d'Acadie, pays tribute to Becca Schofield. This Riverview teenager, who lost her life to brain cancer at 18, sparked a worldwide kindness campaign.

The Genesis of 'BeccaToldMeTo'

Becca Schofield's story transcends the confines of Riverview, New Brunswick. Diagnosed with terminal brain cancer, Becca chose to face her circumstances with courage and kindness. She initiated a campaign called 'BeccaToldMeTo', inspiring people across the globe to commit acts of benevolence and share their experiences on social media.

Becca's message resonated profoundly, transcending borders and languages. Her Facebook group became a sanctuary where individuals posted their acts of kindness in her honor. These heartwarming accounts will be woven into the fabric of 'Becca', offering a poignant glimpse into the human capacity for compassion.

The Making of 'Becca'

The play's narrative is anchored in the perspectives of Becca's family. Mélanie Léger conducted extensive interviews with them, capturing their recollections, emotions, and the indelible impact left by Becca.

Léger masterfully translates these personal anecdotes into a compelling theatrical experience. The play is bilingual, reflecting the linguistic diversity of New Brunswick and Becca's own fluency in English and French.

A Tribute Six Years in the Making

The debut of 'Becca' holds special significance. It coincides with the sixth anniversary of Becca's passing, marking a poignant milestone in her legacy. The extensive provincial tour commemorates not only Becca's life but also the enduring power of her kindness campaign.

As the curtain rises, audiences can expect a profound exploration of Becca's journey. The play promises to be a celebration of her resilience, her infectious spirit, and the ripple effect of her kindness that continues to inspire acts of compassion and self-compassion worldwide.

Just as Becca's story transcended the boundaries of her small town, so too does 'Becca' aim to reach beyond the stage. It serves as a reminder that even in the face of adversity, one act of kindness can create a cascade of change, altering the world one heart at a time.

