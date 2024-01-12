en English
Human Rights

The Resilient Journey of Jemilu Akpa: A Triumph Over Disability

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:51 pm EST
Jemilu Akpa, a 30-year-old physically challenged tech freelancer and Master of Ceremonies hailing from the Igala speaking part of Kogi State, Nigeria, is a living testament to the power of resilience and triumph over adversity. At just over two years of age, a medical error involving a wrongful injection resulted in severe bleeding, which led to irreversible bone damage. This unfortunate incident set the stage for a life marked by disability.

A Community Divided

In his traditional community, Akpa’s disability was met with mixed reactions. Some saw it as a harbinger of bad luck, suggesting he should be abandoned in the bush as a sacrifice to the gods. On the other hand, there were individuals who saw beyond the physical handicap, recognized the potential in young Akpa and championed for his inclusion in society. His parents, undeterred by societal pressure, chose to believe in their son’s future success.

Challenges and Triumphs

Throughout his childhood, Akpa faced an onslaught of challenges – discrimination, bullying, and a lack of understanding from those around him. Yet, he remained undeterred. His mode of transportation to school ranged from crawling to using a tricycle wheelchair and later a motorcycle. He recalls a particularly poignant memory from his first year at university when he was caught in the rain and had to rely on the kindness of a friend, prompting well-wishers to donate a motorcycle to ease his commute.

The Role of Family

Akpa’s parents played a pivotal role in his journey. His mother, in particular, was an unwavering pillar of support. She treated him no differently from his siblings, and her belief in his potential was a continual source of strength. This family support, coupled with Akpa’s personal resilience, allowed him to dispel societal misconceptions about disability and achieve significant success in his field.

Jemilu Akpa’s story is a compelling testament to the power of determination, resilience, and the belief that individuals with disabilities, given the right support and opportunities, can achieve great things.

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

