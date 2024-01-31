Tamron Hall Showcases Emerging Fashion Designers in 'Tam Fam' Series

Unveiling the world of fashion through an unexpected lens, Tamron Hall, the charismatic host of her own show, is dedicating an entire week to highlighting budding fashion designers through a series she affectionately dubs her 'Tam Fam.' Among the featured talents stands Ernesto Santalla, a 63-year-old architect who dared to reimagine his life's trajectory and plunged into the world of fashion design.

From Blueprints to Fashion Sketches

Ernesto Santalla, a seasoned architect, made his fashion debut at the age of 63 on Tamron Hall's show. As a part of the 'Up & Coming Designer' series, Santalla showcased his latest collection, bringing to life the theme of achieving success at any age. His pivot from drafting blueprints to sketching fashion designs serves as an inspiring testament to the boundless possibilities of a mid-life career shift.

Shedding Light on Passionate Pursuits

With her unique initiative, Hall seeks to illuminate individuals who balance their day jobs with an evening passion for fashion. This spotlight not only underlines the importance of following one's passion but also emphasizes the resilience and determination required to juggle multiple roles. The Tam Fam series is a testament to their perseverance, embodying the spirit of pursuing dreams no matter the circumstances.

A Love Letter to Fashion

Hall's dedication to the series mirrors her personal connection to the world of fashion. She describes the segment as a 'love letter to fashion' and to those who crafted clothes for her during her childhood. Hall reminisces about the women from her church and her aunt, who sewed clothes for her, acknowledging her parents' inability to afford department store clothing. This series is as much a tribute to these unsung heroes as it is a stage for emerging designers.

With the Tam Fam series, Hall continues to introduce her audience to inspiring personalities and their passions. As she uncovers the stories and creations of these emerging designers, she also underscores the power of dreams, determination, and success at any age.