Students Save Retired Professor's Life with CPR and AED

In a heartwarming display of courage and quick thinking, four Middle Tennessee State University students saved the life of a retired professor who suffered sudden cardiac arrest. The incident occurred on campus at the recreation facility where the students were working. Their timely intervention using CPR and an Automated External Defibrillator (AED) brought Richard Detmer, a 72-year-old former professor, back from the brink of death.

A Life-Saving Intervention

The morning of January 25 started like any other for Detmer, who frequented the recreation center for his daily swim. However, while in the pool, he suffered sudden cardiac arrest, causing him to lose consciousness. Witnessing the situation unfold, the students sprang into action.

A Growing Advocate for CPR and AED Certification

Grateful for the students' intervention, Detmer has become an advocate for CPR and AED certification. "I want everyone to know how important it is to have these skills," he said. "If it weren't for those students, I wouldn't be here today."

A Second Chance at Life

Detmer's recent visit to the recreation center marked an emotional reunion with the students who saved his life. With tears in his eyes, he expressed his gratitude, saying, "I owe my life to these incredible young adults. They are true heroes."