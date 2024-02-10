Storm Nation Foundation: Empowering Dreams Through Scholarships

In the heart of a bustling community, a group of dedicated residents rallied together in 2020 to create a beacon of hope for the students of Skyview High School. Inspired by the outpouring of support they witnessed as newcomers, Tom May and his friends, with the backing of principal Andy Meyer, formed a scholarship program to assist graduating seniors pursuing higher education.

The Genesis of Storm Nation Foundation

Initially operating as a committee under the Skyview Boosters, this initiative was sparked by the positive experience of Tom May's daughter, Payton, who transferred to Skyview. The original team consisted of Diane Berg, Rick and Jennifer Taylor, Mike Ripley, and Rik Shiiki. Their mission was clear: to provide financial aid and encouragement to those eager to continue their academic journey.

As word spread and more community members joined the cause, Paul Scarpelli, Sheri Backous, and Lukas Bardue became integral parts of the committee in 2023. Together, they transformed the scholarship program into a powerful force, awarding over $45,000 in scholarships during its first three years.

A New Dawn: The Formation of a Nonprofit

Buoyed by their success, the committee took a monumental step in 2023 by establishing itself as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization: the Storm Nation Foundation. This new status allowed them to expand their reach and solidify their commitment to the students of Skyview.

With great excitement, the Storm Nation Foundation announced that it would allocate $25,000 in scholarships for the graduating class of 2024. These generous awards, each valued at $5,000, would recognize exceptional students in various fields, including Arts, Leadership, Overall Achievement, Academic Achievement, and Excellence in STEM classes.

Empowering Dreams, One Scholarship at a Time

As the Storm Nation Foundation continues to grow, so too does its impact on the lives of Skyview students. By providing vital financial assistance, this dedicated group of residents is helping to empower the leaders, innovators, and dreamers of tomorrow.

In a world where the cost of education can often seem insurmountable, the Storm Nation Foundation stands as a testament to the power of community and the importance of investing in future generations. Their work serves as a reminder that, with support and encouragement, today's students can become the architects of a brighter, more prosperous future.

As we look to the horizon, the Storm Nation Foundation's commitment to the students of Skyview High School remains unwavering. With each scholarship awarded, they are not only investing in individual dreams but also strengthening the bonds that hold their community together.

In the years to come, the foundation's legacy will undoubtedly continue to grow, shaping the lives of countless students and reflecting the enduring spirit of hope and generosity that first inspired its creation.