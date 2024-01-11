en English
Business

Shivonne Flynn: A Tale of Resilience and Triumph in the Beauty Industry

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:10 am EST
Shivonne Flynn: A Tale of Resilience and Triumph in the Beauty Industry

In the thriving town of Halliwell, a steady beacon of resilience and determination shines from a salon – Maison Reign Aesthetics. The salon, the brainchild of 36-year-old beauty industry veteran, Shivonne Flynn, stands as a testament to her tenacity in the face of personal tragedy and professional hurdles.

From Tragedy to Triumph

In August 2023, the sudden demise of Shivonne’s sister, Shauna Entwistle-Tyldesley, due to a brain aneurysm, left a gaping void in her life. Yet, Shivonne drew strength from this personal catastrophe, using her sister’s memory as an inspiration to chase her dreams. The salon, launched in April, just months after Shauna’s passing, is a tribute to her sister’s enduring spirit. Today, despite the fresh pain of loss, Shivonne’s salon is a vibrant hub of beauty therapy services, offering hair, waxing, nails, lashes, and beauty training.

Recognition Amid Challenges

Shivonne’s unwavering dedication to her business has not gone unnoticed. She has been nominated for the best new salon at the North West Hair & Beauty Awards, a nod to her professionalism and the quality of service Maison Reign Aesthetics provides. This achievement is even more remarkable considering Shivonne’s demanding personal life. Juggling the responsibilities of raising three children with her partner Damon, working multiple jobs, and managing the salon, Shivonne has created a successful enterprise against the odds.

Team Effort and Future Plans

Shivonne is quick to credit her team, including hairdresser Patrick Pye, for their immense support during the challenging times. Their contribution has been instrumental in keeping the business afloat and ensuring its success. As for the future, Shivonne has her sights set on expanding her business, but not at the expense of the salon’s ethos. Maison Reign Aesthetics will continue to honor Shauna’s memory while providing top-notch beauty services to its clients, just as Shivonne envisioned.

Business Inspiration/Motivation United Kingdom
