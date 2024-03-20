Schneider Electric Launches 'Inspire Inclusion' to Empower Diverse Workforce

Schneider Electric, a global leader in energy management and automation, has taken a significant step forward in its dedication to workforce diversity and inclusion. On Wednesday, the company announced its 'Inspire Inclusion' initiative, aimed at fostering an environment where every employee, regardless of their gender or background, feels valued and empowered to contribute their best. Yewande Ayowole, Schneider Electric's Talent Leader in Anglophone Africa, emphasized the initiative's goal to cultivate a sense of belonging among employees and support the advancement of young women professionals.

Advertisment

Commitment to Diversity and Inclusion

Schneider Electric has long championed diversity, equity, and inclusion as core elements of its corporate identity, believing these values are essential for fostering innovation and growth. "At Schneider Electric, diversity, equity, and inclusion are integral parts of who we are and what differentiates us," Ayowole stated. The company's 'Inspire Inclusion' initiative is a testament to its ongoing commitment to creating a workplace where everyone, regardless of who they are or where they come from, feels they belong.

Supporting Young Women Professionals

Advertisment

One of the key components of the 'Inspire Inclusion' initiative is the focus on empowering young women professionals through sponsorship and mentorship programs. These programs are designed to develop their leadership skills and prepare them for future leadership roles within the company. Schneider Electric is committed to increasing gender diversity across all levels of the company, with specific targets for hiring (50%), front-line management (40%), and leadership (30%), showcasing significant progress since 2021.

Targets and Achievements

Schneider Electric has set ambitious targets to achieve greater gender diversity within its workforce. "We remain committed to increasing gender diversity in hiring, front-line management, and leadership, showing good progress against all three since 2021, and intending to double down on efforts this year," Ayowole noted. The company's dedication to these goals underscores its belief in the value of a diverse and inclusive workforce for driving innovation and success.

Through initiatives like 'Inspire Inclusion', Schneider Electric is not only enhancing its corporate culture but also setting a benchmark for diversity and inclusion in the industry. By empowering every employee to contribute their best, the company is paving the way for a more inclusive and equitable future. As Schneider Electric continues to champion these values, it serves as a model for other organizations to follow, proving that diversity and inclusion are not just moral imperatives but key drivers of business success.