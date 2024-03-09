Riyadh Hosts UN-DCO Event Celebrating Women's Impact on Digital Economy for International Women's Day 2024

In a significant collaboration between the Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO) and the United Nations, Riyadh was the setting for a groundbreaking event titled 'In Her Shoes: Inspirational Stories of Women Shaping the Future' on March 8, celebrating International Women's Day 2024. The event underscored the challenges and achievements of women in the digital, economic, and diplomatic realms, featuring influential speakers such as Sweden's ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Petra Menander, and DCO's secretary general, Deemah Al Yahya.

Empowering Women in the Digital Age

The panel discussion highlighted the pivotal role women play in advancing the digital economy and the importance of creating opportunities for women in technology and leadership. Alaa Abdulaal, DCO's chief of digital economy foresight, emphasized the organization's commitment to ensuring equal opportunities for women in the digital sphere. This includes the launch of a framework aimed at supporting women in ICT, illustrating a significant stride towards gender equality in the digital economy.

Breaking Barriers and Inspiring Futures

The event not only served as a platform for sharing success stories but also aimed to inspire attendees by demonstrating the tangible impact women can have when provided with the right opportunities and resources. The narrative of a dentist from Rwanda, who expanded her practice online with support from digital platforms, was shared by DCO's Deemah Al Yahya, underscoring the transformative power of digital inclusion for women entrepreneurs.

Driving Cultural and Economic Progress

The celebration in Riyadh, according to participants, sparked discussions on how to further empower women in the digital sector and beyond. The involvement of influential figures, such as American singer Alicia Keys in the third Women to Women initiative in Jeddah, further highlighted the global commitment to women's empowerment. Keys shared her journey and the importance of perseverance, echoing the sentiment that success for women involves authenticity and the courage to overcome obstacles.

The event concluded with a forward-looking perspective on gender equality, suggesting a future where International Women's Day could become a celebration of equality achieved, rather than an ongoing battle for rights. The stories shared in Riyadh serve as a beacon of inspiration, signaling a hopeful trajectory towards inclusivity and equal opportunities in the digital economy and beyond.