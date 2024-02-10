Ride for Wyatt: A Community's Tribute to Mental Health Awareness

In the quaint town of Mantorville, Minnesota, a poignant tribute unfolded as the fifth annual Ride for Wyatt event took place. The occasion honored Wyatt Coy, a young man who tragically ended his life by suicide seven years ago at the tender age of 18.

Remembering Wyatt: A Community Unites

Wyatt's boundless love for snowmobiling served as the inspiration for the event, which was held at Riverside Park. The day was filled with exhilarating snowmobile rides, a testament to Wyatt's zest for life and the winter sport that brought him immense joy.

As the sun dipped below the horizon, the festivities continued at the Mantorville Saloon. Here, the community gathered for rounds of bingo and a silent auction, all in the name of raising funds for two significant causes close to the Coy family's heart.

The Wyatt Memorial Scholarship: Paving the Way for Mental Health Champions

One of the primary beneficiaries of the Ride for Wyatt event is the Wyatt Memorial Scholarship fund. Established to support students pursuing careers in mental health, the fund has amassed nearly $150,000, a remarkable achievement reflecting the community's unwavering support.

The American Prevention Foundation: A Beacon of Hope

The other beneficiary of the event is the American Prevention Foundation. This organization is committed to providing resources, education, and support to individuals and families affected by mental health issues and suicide.