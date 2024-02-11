Remembering Akhter Hussain: A Pioneer in Bangladesh's Electronic Industry

In the annals of Bangladesh's electronic industry, few names resonate as profoundly as that of Akhter Hussain, the founder and chairman of Rangs Group of Companies. On February 11, 2022, the world bid farewell to this titan of industry and beacon of inspiration at the age of 72.

A Trailblazer in the Electronic Industry

Hussain's journey began in 1984 with the establishment of Rangs Electronics Limited, a partnership with Sony that would come to be known as Sony-Rangs. This bold venture marked the dawn of a new era in Bangladesh's electronic landscape, as Hussain fearlessly navigated the uncharted waters of the industry, carving out a path for others to follow.

Under his steadfast leadership, the Rangs Group expanded its horizons, venturing into diverse sectors such as motorbikes, pharmaceuticals, petrochemicals, cargo & shipping, and construction & engineering. Hussain's entrepreneurial spirit knew no bounds, as he served as the chairman of several companies, including Pharmasia Ltd. and White Products & Electronics Ltd., leaving an indelible mark on each.

A Legacy of Kindness and Inspiration

Beyond his business acumen, Hussain was renowned for his kind-hearted personality and inspiring leadership. He was a man who led by example, demonstrating the power of perseverance, hard work, and a relentless pursuit of excellence.

Those fortunate enough to have known Hussain often speak of his unwavering dedication to his family, friends, and community. His legacy transcends the realm of business, encompassing a life well-lived and a spirit that continues to inspire others to reach for greatness.

A Fond Farewell

As the news of Hussain's passing spread, countless hearts were heavy with grief, yet brimming with gratitude for the time they had shared with this extraordinary individual. His first Namaz-e-Janaza was held at the Gulshan Azad Mosque, a testament to the far-reaching impact of his life and work.

The second Namaz-e-Janaza took place at his village home in Nalchity upazila of Jhalokathi district, where Hussain's roots ran deep. Friends, family, and admirers gathered to pay their respects, sharing stories of a man who had touched their lives in immeasurable ways.

Akhter Hussain leaves behind his wife, son, daughter, grandchildren, and a vast network of friends and family who will forever cherish his memory. His legacy, however, transcends the confines of personal relationships, extending to the countless lives he influenced through his entrepreneurship, leadership, and kindness.

The world may have lost a pioneer in Bangladesh's electronic industry, but the ripples of Hussain's impact will continue to spread, inspiring future generations to dream big, work hard, and, above all, lead with kindness.