Premium Trust Bank Advocates for Women in Leadership, Launches 'She Premium' on Women's Day

On March 8, Premium Trust Bank's CEO, Emmanuel Emefienim, emphasized the importance of women's active participation in corporate leadership for achieving sustainable growth and development in Nigeria. During a celebration of International Women's Day in Lagos, with the theme 'Inspire her: Inspiring women for growth and inclusion,' Emefienim hailed women's contributions to corporate decisions and economic progress nationwide. The event also saw the launch of 'She Premium,' a novel financial product aimed at fostering women's personal and professional growth.

Empowering Women in Corporate Leadership

Emefienim highlighted the critical role women play in corporate decision-making and the broader economy. "Women possess immense potential that, when harnessed in decision-making roles, can lead to unparalleled growth and innovation," he remarked. The introduction of 'She Premium' underscores Premium Trust Bank's commitment to offering innovative solutions tailored specifically for women, supporting their individual and business growth. This initiative reflects a broader movement to integrate more women into leadership positions, leveraging their unique perspectives and abilities for organizational success.

'She Premium': A Leap Towards Inclusion

The launch of 'She Premium' on International Women's Day represents a significant step towards financial inclusivity and empowerment for women. This product is designed to address the unique needs and challenges faced by women in the corporate and entrepreneurial spheres. By providing tailored financial services and support, 'She Premium' aims to equip women with the necessary tools to thrive professionally and personally. Tara Fela-Durotoye, CEO of House of Tara, encouraged women to leverage their earning abilities and connections to make an impact in the corporate world, underscoring the importance of women asserting their place in corporate arenas.

Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

Despite the progress made towards gender inclusivity in leadership, challenges remain. Women's representation in top corporate roles is still limited, and there is a notable lack of leadership development support for women. Companies are urged to create empowering environments that foster the development, advancement, and retention of women leaders. By addressing these challenges, organizations can unlock the full potential of women leaders, contributing to inclusive cultures, innovation, and enhanced financial performance. The launch of 'She Premium' by Premium Trust Bank marks a promising step forward in this ongoing journey towards gender equality in leadership.

As society continues to recognize the indispensable role of women in leadership, initiatives like 'She Premium' offer a beacon of hope and a call to action. By supporting women in their personal and professional journeys, we pave the way for a more inclusive, innovative, and prosperous future. The contributions of women in leadership roles cannot be overstated, and as more organizations follow in Premium Trust Bank's footsteps, we inch closer to realizing the full potential of gender-diverse leadership across all sectors.