Port Huron Community Honors Joshua Conant with Fundraiser for The Joshua Garage

In the heart of Port Huron, a community gathered to honor Joshua Conant. Over 300 individuals converged at Port Huron Lanes, participating in a fundraising event that aimed to support The Joshua Garage, a nonprofit established by his family. The occasion raised an impressive $4,500 in advance ticket sales alone, with tickets priced at $20 in advance and $25 at the door.

Remembering Joshua, Building Hope

The Joshua Garage, birthed from love and loss, is committed to providing free CPR classes and ensuring underprivileged children can celebrate their birthdays with joy. This mission is a testament to the indomitable spirit of Joshua Conant, who passed away on November 4 after an incident involving bouncers at Roche Bar.

The nonprofit's initiatives hold special significance for his family. Joshua's mother, Sandy Schultz, has become an advocate for improved resuscitation response since his tragic demise. Her tireless efforts have led to the installation of defibrillators in Port Huron police cars, a tangible legacy of her son's life.

Annual Commemoration and Community Outreach

To keep Joshua's memory alive and further the nonprofit's cause, his family plans to host annual events on his birthday, October 17. These gatherings will include car shows and donation drives, offering opportunities for the community to come together, remember Joshua, and contribute to the vital work of The Joshua Garage.

As the first anniversary of Joshua's passing approaches, the fundraiser at Port Huron Lanes serves as both a poignant tribute and a hopeful beginning. The outpouring of support from the community underscores the power of unity and the enduring impact of one life on many.

A Legacy of Love and Resilience

Through The Joshua Garage, Joshua Conant's legacy continues to grow, touching lives and inspiring change. His family's commitment to honoring his memory by helping others is a testament to their resilience and love. As the nonprofit moves forward, it carries with it the hope that every child will have a chance to celebrate their birthday and the knowledge that life-saving skills are within reach.

In the face of tragedy, a community has come together to create something beautiful. The memory of Joshua Conant lives on, not only in the hearts of those who knew him but also in the countless lives that will be touched by the work of The Joshua Garage.

