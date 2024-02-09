Pope Francis Condemns Radical Individualism, Commemorates Mama Antula's Canonization

Amidst the bustling city of Rome, Pope Francis gathered with Argentine pilgrims to share a powerful message, denouncing the prevalent 'radical individualism' that plagues society. In his address, the Pope praised Maria Antonia di San Giuseppe de Paz y Figueroa, affectionately known as Mama Antula, who will be canonized this Sunday. Born in 1730 in Tucuman, Argentina, Mama Antula was a laywoman who, at the tender age of 15, joined a Jesuit-inspired group and dedicated her life to the teachings of Ignatian spiritual exercises.

The Saintly Figure of Mama Antula

Mama Antula's life was a testament to selflessness, resilience, and unwavering faith. Despite her aristocratic roots, she chose to forsake her wealth and comfort to join the 'Daughters of the Divine Providence,' co-founded by Jesuit Father Ignacio de Larráinzar. After the Jesuits were expelled in 1767, Mama Antula bravely continued to teach Ignatian spiritual exercises across Argentina, keeping the flame of their teachings alive even when it was forbidden.

Pope Francis praised Mama Antula's charitable work, particularly her dedication to helping the needy, and her determination not to give up in the face of adversity. Her legacy of compassion and faith serves as a beacon of hope and inspiration for generations to come.

A Radical Individualism: Modern Society's Greatest Virus

During his meeting with the Argentine pilgrims, Pope Francis emphasized the dangers of radical individualism, calling it the most challenging virus to defeat. He urged people to look beyond their self-ambition and seek unity and compassion in a world that often discards those in need. As a stark contrast to this rampant individualism, the Pope held up Mama Antula as an example of charity and selflessness.

Pope Francis further elaborated, "This deception makes people believe that they will be happy if they think only of themselves, and that they will be more free. But it is a lie. It is a deception because those who live for themselves eventually end up feeling superfluous and disposable."

A Meeting with Argentina's New President

Following the canonization mass on Sunday, Pope Francis will meet with Argentina's new libertarian president, Javier Milei, on Monday. The Pope's message of unity and compassion amidst the dangers of radical individualism comes at a crucial time for Argentina, as the country navigates a shifting political landscape.

As Mama Antula's canonization approaches, her legacy of selflessness and devotion serves as a timely reminder of the importance of community and charity in an increasingly individualistic world. Pope Francis's call to action encourages people to look beyond themselves and embrace the unity and compassion that truly make society thrive.