On the 76th anniversary of the martyrdom of Mahatma Gandhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to the father of the nation, demonstrating his deep respect and admiration for Gandhi's philosophy. The Prime Minister's Office released excerpts from Modi's personal diary, which highlighted his introspective engagement with Gandhi's timeless wisdom.

Modi's Personal Tryst with Gandhi's Philosophy

Modi's diary entries were imbued with Gandhian philosophies and principles, underscoring themes of peace, love, courage, and non-violence. One of the quotes that Modi found particularly resonant, emphasized love as a form of authority, a fundamental tenet of Gandhian thought. Another entry highlighted Gandhi's advocacy for self-sacrifice instead of causing harm to others, a reflection of his steadfast commitment to non-violence.

Gandhi's Influence on Modi's Leadership

A third quote, culled from Gandhi's vast repository of wisdom, discussed the inherent strength in non-violence. He noted that a violent individual could choose peace, but a coward could not. This quote, as reflected in Modi's diary, offers an insight into the Prime Minister's leadership style and his belief in the transformative power of non-violence.

Modi's Tribute to 'Pujya Bapu' on Social Media

In addition to sharing his personal reflections, Prime Minister Modi took to social media to remember Gandhi on his 'Punya Tithi'. He affectionately referred to him as 'Pujya Bapu', expressing his reverence for the iconic leader. In 2023, ahead of Gandhi's birth anniversary, Modi rallied the nation to engage in an hour of 'shramdaan' (voluntary work) for cleanliness as a tribute to Gandhi's vision of a clean India.

The story, while shedding light on Modi's deep respect for Gandhi, also alludes to agency inputs, without elaborating on their specific contributions. The nature and extent of these inputs remain undisclosed, adding an element of intrigue to the narrative.