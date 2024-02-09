Peach's Miraculous Journey: How Community Support Transformed a Young Girl's Life

In Yakima Valley, an 8-year-old girl named Peach defies the odds, thanks to donations and support from the Children's Miracle Network. Born with an extra chromosome and a heart murmur, Peach needed medical care and physical therapy typically unavailable in the region. The Children's Miracle Network, in conjunction with The Memorial Foundation, has raised millions of dollars to help families like Peach's access essential treatments at Children's Village.

The Power of Community

Ace Retail Holdings, the parent company of Westlake Ace Hardware and Great Lakes Ace Hardware, has demonstrated the power of community support. Through various fundraising initiatives, such as bucket sales, round-up campaigns, and internal activities, they raised over $1.2 million for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals. The funds will remain within the communities where they were donated, benefiting Children's Miracle Network-designated hospitals throughout the nation.

The Children's Miracle Network's impact extends far beyond financial aid. By organizing fundraisers and appealing to local donors, The Memorial Foundation successfully brings in medical specialists to provide pediatric services at Children's Village. These efforts also cover equipment costs for the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) at MultiCare Yakima Memorial Hospital.

Peach's Journey

Peach's story is a testament to the network's life-changing work. Due to her condition, Peach struggled to perform basic tasks. However, with the help of physical therapy at Children's Village, she learned to crawl—a significant milestone in her development.

Peach's mother recalls the challenges they faced before discovering the Children's Miracle Network: "We didn't know where to turn or how we could afford the care Peach needed. The Children's Miracle Network and their donors gave us hope and a path forward."

A Beacon of Hope

The Children's Miracle Network serves as a beacon of hope for families in the Yakima Valley. Their ongoing efforts to raise funds and provide access to essential medical services have transformed the lives of countless children, like Peach, who require specialized care.

As Ace Retail Holdings continues to support the Children's Miracle Network, their contributions ensure that more children receive the care they need to thrive. With each donation, the network moves closer to its goal of improving pediatric care in local communities.

Peach's story is just one example of the incredible impact the Children's Miracle Network has on families in need. Through the generosity of donors and the unwavering dedication of organizations like Ace Retail Holdings and The Memorial Foundation, children with special medical needs can access the care they deserve.

In the face of adversity, the power of community shines brightly in Yakima Valley. Together, they are making a difference in the lives of children and families who need it most.