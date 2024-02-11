Paralympian Jason Smyth's Dance Dedication to His Daughters on 'Dancing with the Stars'

Paralympian champion Jason Smyth, the 'Fastest Paralympian on the Planet', and his professional dance partner, Karen Byrne, are set to waltz their way into the hearts of millions on 'Dancing with the Stars'. With 21 gold medals under his belt, Smyth is no stranger to overcoming challenges, but dancing with only 5-10% vision due to Stargardt's disease has proven to be an entirely new kind of test.

Advertisment

A Dance Dedicated to Daughters

As the music swells and the lights dim, Smyth will take to the dance floor to perform a Viennese waltz with Byrne. This performance, however, is about more than just the dance. It's a dedication to his daughters, Evie and Lottie, who love to dance and have inspired their father to connect with them through their shared passion.

Smyth's vision impairment makes it difficult for him to see the audience, but it's his daughters' faces he wishes he could see the most. "They love dancing, and I want to show them that challenges can be overcome," he shares. "I want them to see that their dad can do this, even with my limited vision."

Advertisment

From the Track to the Dance Floor

Byrne, a seasoned professional dancer on DWTS, has been instrumental in helping Smyth navigate the unfamiliar world of dance. The physicality of their teaching methods, combined with Smyth's remarkable ability to adapt, has resulted in a unique partnership that has inspired many.

"Working with Jason has changed my outlook on life," Byrne says. "He never complains, and he's always finding ways to overcome the obstacles that come with dancing with limited vision. He's an inspiration."

Advertisment

Seeing Challenges as Opportunities

Smyth's journey on DWTS is a testament to his belief that challenges are opportunities in disguise. He credits sport, and now dance, with helping him accept his vision impairment and see the world in a different light.

"Sport has always been a part of my life, and it helped me accept my condition," Smyth explains. "Now, I'm learning to apply that same mindset to dance. It's not about what I can't do; it's about what I can do."

As the music fades and the applause fills the room, Smyth and Byrne's dance will serve as a reminder that challenges are merely stepping stones on the path to success. For Smyth, this dance is more than just a performance; it's a message to his daughters, a tribute to his resilience, and a celebration of the human spirit.

Tune in to RTÉ One and RTÉ Player on Sunday, February 11, at 6.30pm to witness this inspiring performance and join the millions who will be dancing along with Jason Smyth and Karen Byrne.