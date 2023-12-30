en English
Inspiration/Motivation

Over 1,200 Individuals Honored for Excellence and Dedication Across Various Fields

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 30, 2023 at 1:48 am EST
Over 1,200 Individuals Honored for Excellence and Dedication Across Various Fields

In a remarkable display of excellence and dedication, over 1,200 individuals were honored for their significant contributions across a diverse range of professions. The event highlighted the unique talents and relentless efforts of recipients, underlining the importance of recognition and encouragement in the pursuit of excellence and achievement.

Recognizing Heroes in Mental Health and Charity

Among those distinguished were Rizwan Javed, Ian Russell, Camilla Bowry, Mubarak Mahmed, and Tony Hudgell, lauded for their work in charities and mental health. Javed, a station assistant who has saved 29 lives, was awarded an MBE for his services to vulnerable people. Russell, who established the Molly Rose Foundation following the death of his daughter, received an MBE for his work in suicide prevention. Bowry, the founder of Sal’s Shoes charity, was recognized for her services to young people’s education and the environment. Mahmed, a former bus driver, was honored with the British Empire Medal for his work in mental health first aid.

Tony Hudgell, a nine-year-old, who became the youngest honoree in the New Year’s Honours list, has raised over £2million for charity, inspired a change in the law for child abusers, and has a foundation in his name. Despite the horrific abuse he suffered as a baby, leading to the amputation of both his legs, Tony has demonstrated incredible determination and resilience.

Honoring Contributions to Literature and Public Libraries

In the realm of literature and public libraries, authors Jilly Cooper, Kate Mosse, Charlie Mackesy, and Alexander McCall Smith were honored for their contributions to literature and charity. Ruth Miskin, known for Read Write Inc, along with library workers Carol Stump, Richard Fowler, and Christine Mellor, were recognized for their services to public libraries.

Political Aides and Allies Honored

Former British Prime Minister Liz Truss awarded some of the nation’s highest honors to her political aides and allies, as well as two Brexit campaigners. Ruth Porter, her former deputy chief of staff, was awarded a seat in the House of Lords, along with Matthew Elliott and Jon Moynihan, senior members of the 2016 Vote Leave Brexit campaign. Truss also awarded other honors, including Commander, Officer or Member of the Order of the British Empire, to lawmakers who backed her campaign to become leader of the Conservative party and prime minister.

Turning Tragedy into Charity

Gillian Millane and Hannah O’Callaghan, Grace’s cousin, were named Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) for their charitable work to stop violence against women following Grace’s death. They have started the charity Love Grace, which collects donated handbags and toiletries for domestic abuse victims, filling 15,600 bags for women in the UK and across the world.

Inspiration/Motivation Society
Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape.

