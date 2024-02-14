Out of Darkness: A Primal Horror Film Delving into Human History and Savagery

In the world of horror films, a new chilling narrative harks back to our earliest origins. Director Andrew Cumming's 'Out of Darkness' transports viewers 45,000 years into the past, unearthing the primal fears that lurk in the shadows of human history.

A Haunting Tale Inspired by Our Ancestors

Cumming drew inspiration for 'Out of Darkness' from an unlikely source: a BBC documentary about early modern humans. Enthralled by the harsh realities of their existence, he began to envision a story that would capture the essence of that distant era.

The director found further motivation in William Golding's novel 'The Inheritors'. Golding's exploration of the inherent savagery within humankind resonated with Cumming, who sought to create a horror film that delved deeper than mere thrills and chills.

Violence as a Sobering Force

Unlike many horror films that treat violence with a tongue-in-cheek attitude, Cumming approaches the subject with respect and discomfort. He hopes to convey the brutal reality of life in the Stone Age, where survival often meant confronting unimaginable terrors.

"I wanted to make the violence in the film unsettling and impactful," Cumming explains. "It's not there for shock value or entertainment; it's an integral part of the story."

The Monsters Within Ourselves

At its core, 'Out of Darkness' is a cautionary tale about the monsters that lurk within the human psyche. The film follows a group of ancient humans as they embark on a treacherous journey in search of a new home, only to face horrors they could never have imagined.

Cumming aims to leave a lasting impact on audiences, forcing them to confront the darker aspects of human nature. "I hope people walk away from the film thinking about human inhumanity," he says. "About the terrible things we're capable of doing to each other."

As 'Out of Darkness' continues to captivate audiences with its haunting portrayal of our prehistoric past, it serves as a stark reminder of the primal fears that still echo through the halls of human history. In the eternal struggle for survival, the film asks us to consider the true nature of the monsters we face – and those that reside within ourselves.