Nkateko Emily Mabasa: Defying Odds to Empower the Youth

In the bustling city of Johannesburg, a beacon of inspiration emerges from the unlikeliest of places. Nkateko Emily Mabasa, a 33-year-old woman living with mild spastic diplegia cerebral palsy, defies her physical challenges to become an influential community leader and successful entrepreneur. Her journey, marked by resilience and relentless pursuit of dreams, offers a compelling narrative of triumph against all odds.

Phoenix Alexandra: A Catalyst for Change

Transforming her experiences into a tool for empowerment, Mabasa founded Phoenix Alexandra. This organization engages children and young adults in a range of activities, including dance and chess, fostering self-growth and promoting positive body image. Mabasa's vision for Phoenix Alexandra extends beyond just an activity center; she sees it as a platform to uplift young individuals, particularly those living with disabilities or residing in underprivileged townships.

Accolades and Recognition

For her work, Mabasa has earned several national awards. She is a Gold Award holder in South Africa for the President's Award for Youth Empowerment Duke of Edinburgh International Award. Her efforts have also been acknowledged by the Valhalla Arts Tributes Awards and the Sunday World Unsung Hero for youth in Sports Arts and Culture award. These accolades attest to Mabasa's indomitable spirit and her commitment to fostering change in her community.

A Multifaceted Talent

But Mabasa's talents extend beyond entrepreneurship and community service. She is a dancer, choreographer, poet, motivational speaker, and model. She authored a children's book on disability, 'Celebrating our Differences: Embracing My Superpowers,' spreading her message of empowerment and acceptance to a younger audience. Despite the physical limitations imposed by her condition, Mabasa's spirit remains unbroken, and she continues to inspire those around her with her resilience and determination.