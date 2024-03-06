Nikki's Triumph Over Adversity: Conquering Cancer, Amputation, and a 10km Race

Diagnosed with a rare form of cancer called Ewing Sarcoma, Bradley faced a gruelling treatment plan that involved chemotherapy, surgery and radiotherapy. Unfortunately, the radiotherapy caused irreversible damage to her hip, leading to multiple failed hip replacements and eventually a form of amputation called a Rotationplasty. Since her initial diagnosis, Nikki has shown she is not your average cancer patient.

Despite being forced to use crutches since 2012, she has embarked on a series of adventures, climbing glaciers in Iceland, conquering the 4 Peaks, abseiling off Fanad Lighthouse in Donegal, and finishing the iconic 24km Fan Dance in the Brecon Beacons in Wales.

Overcoming the Odds

Rotationplasty, a rare and complex surgery, involved the removal of Nikki's thigh and knee, with her shin and foot rotated and reattached. This surgery was her most challenging yet, marked by intense pain and personal setbacks during recovery. Yet, Nikki's determination never wavered. She saw her adversity not as a setback but as a stepping stone to her next adventure. The day she walked out with her prosthetic leg, named Saoirse for its meaning of freedom in Irish, marked the beginning of her biggest adventure yet.

Setting New Goals

In 2023, Nikki embraced the opportunity to become an ambassador for the VHI 10km Women's Mini Marathon. This event represented a monumental challenge, as her prosthetic leg did not bend, requiring her to complete the entire race without bending her right leg. Despite the difficulties, Nikki's preparation included rigorous training in the gym and outdoor walks in Donegal. Her perseverance was tested on race day, particularly at the 7km mark when she struggled with the heat, causing her hands to slip from her crutches. Yet, passing St. Vincent's Hospital, where she spent many months during her treatment, was a poignant reminder of how far she had come.

Perseverance and Positivity

Nikki's journey is a testament to her resilience and positive outlook on life. Despite the challenges she faced, including the gruelling recovery from Rotationplasty and the physical demands of the 10km race, she remained focused on her goals. Her advice to others facing challenges is simple yet powerful: "Just. Keep. Going. It will make sense soon." This mantra not only carried her through her darkest days but also led her to remarkable achievements, proving that with determination and a positive spirit, any obstacle can be overcome.

Nikki's story is not just one of personal triumph but also an inspiration to others facing their own battles. Her journey from cancer patient to adventurer and marathon participant highlights the incredible strength of the human spirit. As she continues to set and achieve new goals, Nikki serves as a beacon of hope and resilience, reminding us all that no matter the adversity, it's possible to emerge stronger on the other side.