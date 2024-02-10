Lori Loughlin, Candace Cameron Bure Reunite: Full House at Movieguide Awards

In a heartwarming reunion, Lori Loughlin and Candace Cameron Bure, former co-stars of the beloved sitcom "Full House," reconnected at the 31st Movieguide Awards Gala. The event, held at Hollywood's Avalon Theatre, celebrates family-friendly entertainment that carries powerful and uplifting narratives of faith, hope, joy, and redemptive love.

A Blast from the Past

Loughlin, 59, and Bure, 47, who played Aunt Becky and D.J. Tanner respectively in the popular ABC series, posed for a touching photo together on the red carpet. Loughlin, nominated for her work in "A Christmas Blessing," looked chic in a patterned black suit, while Bure dazzled in a strapless black dress.

Their on-screen chemistry, which began in the late 1980s, was evident as they shared laughs and reminisced about their time on "Full House." The duo reprised their roles in the Netflix sequel "Fuller House," which aired for five seasons from 2016 to 2020.

A Night of Celebration

The Movieguide Awards Gala brought together a constellation of stars, including Dennis Quaid, Matthew Morrison, Ali Landry, and Danica McKellar. The event honored productions that promote wholesome values and inspiring messages, reflecting the organization's mission to "redeem the values of the mass media according to biblical principles."

Among the nominated films and TV shows were "A Christmas Blessing," "The Chosen," and "Miracle in East Texas." The awards ceremony also featured performances and testimonies from various artists, highlighting the impact of faith-based entertainment.

Looking Forward

As the night came to a close, Loughlin and Bure shared their excitement about potential future collaborations. While no concrete plans have been announced, fans of "Full House" and "Fuller House" eagerly await the possibility of seeing their favorite on-screen family together again.

The 31st Movieguide Awards Gala not only celebrated the power of family-friendly entertainment but also served as a reminder of the lasting bonds formed on set. For Loughlin and Bure, their reunion was a testament to the enduring legacy of "Full House" and the joy it continues to bring to audiences around the world.

As the stars left the Avalon Theatre, the warmth and camaraderie of the evening lingered in the air. The 31st Movieguide Awards Gala had not only honored inspiring productions but also reunited old friends, reminding everyone present of the transformative power of storytelling and the importance of faith, hope, and love.