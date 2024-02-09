Les Brown Joins JustFaith TV as Advisor Amidst BMG-Global Partnership

A New Chapter for JustFaith TV: Les Brown Joins as Advisor Amidst BMG-Global Partnership

In a strategic move to bolster its content and global reach, JustFaith TV, a subsidiary of VYRE Network, has appointed acclaimed motivational speaker Les Brown as an advisor to Cheryl Stabler, President of JustFaith TV. The announcement arrives hot on the heels of its new licensing partnership with BMG-Global, a distinguished distributor of family-friendly and faith-based films.

A Powerhouse Collaboration

Les Brown, celebrated for his empowering speeches, brings his wealth of experience and insight to JustFaith TV. In his role as advisor, Brown will provide guidance on upcoming content, recommend potential faith content partners, and offer global marketing and operational faith strategies. This alliance underscores JustFaith TV's commitment to delivering diverse, high-quality content that uplifts, inspires, and encourages its viewers.

Simultaneously, JustFaith TV has entered into a licensing partnership with BMG-Global. This collaboration will see the platform exhibiting a diverse catalog of family-friendly and faith-based films, short films, series, and documentaries from BMG-Global. The initial content rollout will provide 350 new advertising opportunities for programmatic advertisers, a number that is set to increase as more titles are added to the JustFaith TV channel.

Monetization and Expansion

The partnership with BMG-Global will be monetized through VYRE Network's programmatic advertising, delivered by Publica, the leading independent CTV advertising platform system. Additionally, strategic international programmatic partners will contribute to the monetization efforts.

JustFaith TV's focus on informal and entertaining content, coupled with live special events, sets it apart in the crowded streaming landscape. The platform's commitment to its mission is evident in its strategic partnerships and the addition of influential figures like Les Brown to its team.

A Bright Future Ahead

As JustFaith TV embarks on this new chapter, it is poised to make a significant impact in the world of faith-based content. With Les Brown's guidance and the wealth of content from BMG-Global, the platform is set to reach a wider audience and further its mission of inspiring and uplifting viewers.

The partnership with BMG-Global and the appointment of Les Brown mark a pivotal moment for JustFaith TV. As it continues to grow and evolve, the platform is steadfast in its commitment to delivering diverse, high-quality content that resonates with its viewers. The future of JustFaith TV is indeed bright, promising a world of faith, inspiration, and entertainment for its global audience.