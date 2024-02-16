Laugh, Learn, and Give: Jeff Foxworthy's 'Learning to Live Like You're Dying' Tour

Imagine laughter echoing through the corridors of the Ozark Civic Center, not just as an expression of joy but as a beacon of hope and charity. On a brisk evening, Thursday, March 14, at 6:30 p.m., the Civic Center will transform into a haven of humor, music, and inspirational speaking. At the heart of this remarkable convergence is Jeff Foxworthy, a name synonymous with heartwarming comedy, who will be headlining the 'Learning to Live Like You're Dying' Tour. Joining him on this extraordinary journey are the motivational words of speaker Sammy Gilbreath and the soulful melodies of the Hunter Clark Band. With tickets priced at a modest $5, every chuckle and cheer from the audience will contribute directly to the Vivian B. Adams School, an institution dedicated to enriching the lives of individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

A Night of Comedy with Purpose

Jeff Foxworthy, a towering figure in the world of comedy, brings to the Ozark Civic Center a legacy built on the foundation of relatable humor and an unparalleled connection with his audience. Known for his iconic 'You might be a redneck' catchphrase and his role in the 'Blue Collar Comedy Tour,' Foxworthy's career spans various mediums, including television hosting, comedy specials, best-selling books, and voice roles in animated films. His approach to comedy, focusing on the quirks of everyday family life and his own Southern upbringing, has not only entertained millions but also painted a picture of the American experience with broad, yet intricate, strokes. As part of the 'Learning to Live Like You're Dying' Tour, Foxworthy aims to blend laughter with life lessons, encouraging audiences to embrace the joy and spontaneity of the moment.

Inspiration and Music: The Soul of the Evening

Complementing Foxworthy's humor is the compelling narrative of Sammy Gilbreath, a speaker whose life story is a testament to the power of faith and resilience. Gilbreath, an author and inspirational figure, shares his journey with an openness that resonates deeply with listeners, inspiring them to find hope and direction in their own lives. Adding another layer to the evening's experience is the Hunter Clark Band, whose music promises to uplift and entertain, creating an ambiance that perfectly encapsulates the tour's message of living fully.

A Cause Close to the Heart

The choice of the Vivian B. Adams School as the beneficiary of the tour's proceeds is a poignant reminder of the event's deeper purpose. This nonprofit organization, nestled in the heart of Ozark, plays a crucial role in providing education and support services to individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Through this engagement, the 'Learning to Live Like You're Dying' Tour not only promises an evening of entertainment but also underscores a commitment to making a tangible difference in the lives of those it seeks to support. The modest ticket price of $5 ensures that this event is accessible to a wide audience, all the while funneling much-needed resources into the programs and services offered by the Vivian B. Adams School.

As the Ozark Civic Center prepares to open its doors for an evening where humor, music, and inspiration converge for a noble cause, the 'Learning to Live Like You're Dying' Tour stands as a beacon of how entertainment and empathy can walk hand in hand. Jeff Foxworthy, alongside Sammy Gilbreath and the Hunter Clark Band, invites the community to join them in a celebration of life, laughter, and the unyielding spirit of giving. This event not only promises to be a memorable night for those in attendance but also a significant step forward in supporting the invaluable work of the Vivian B. Adams School. As the curtains rise on March 14, the echoes of laughter will not just fill the room; they will reverberate through the halls of a school dedicated to empowering its students, thanks to the generosity of those who chose to spend their evening at the Ozark Civic Center.