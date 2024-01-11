en English
Education

Kamore Muthagania on JKLive: 'God Does Not Play Dice'

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 10, 2024 at 7:06 pm EST
Kamore Muthagania on JKLive: ‘God Does Not Play Dice’

On a recent episode of JKLive, a popular Kenyan talk show, Kamore Muthagania, one of the star performers in the 2023 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE), shared some inspiring words of wisdom. With a calm demeanor and a radiant smile, Muthagania delivered a message that resonated with students and individuals across the globe, focusing on the importance of faith, self-belief, and hard work in overcoming academic and personal challenges.

God Does Not Play Dice

Muthagania referenced the famous phrase, ‘God does not play dice,’ to illustrate his belief that success is not a matter of chance, but rather a result of determination and hard work. In Muthagania’s worldview, every event, every success, and even every failure, is not left to random chance but is influenced by our actions, our perseverance, and our belief in ourselves.

His words served as a beacon of hope and encouragement for those facing setbacks, reminding them that a bad grade or a failure is not definitive. Instead, it is a stepping stone, an opportunity to learn, and a chance to grow. By maintaining a strong belief in God and oneself, and by putting in the effort, one can overcome obstacles and reach the pinnacle of success.

Voices of Determination and Ambition

Muthagania’s inspiring message was echoed by other top performers in the 2023 KCSE exams, including Griffin Makari, Adrian Wenner, Paul Muchiri, Maxwell Loyok, Lewis Githinji, Allgrace Maloba, and Amos Koech. These brilliant young minds shared their stories of hard work, dedication, and resilience, overcoming challenges and setting their sights on ambitious career paths in surgery, medicine, neurosurgery, and software engineering.

Champions of the Future

These top performers also highlighted the achievement of various schools and their students, calling attention to the need for financial assistance and sponsorship to help them pursue their dreams. Their stories are not just tales of personal triumph; they are narratives of hope, determination, and the power of education to shape the future of a nation.

In the face of adversities, individuals like Muthagania and his fellow top performers remind us all that with faith, self-belief, and hard work, we too can shape our destiny and achieve our dreams. As Muthagania so eloquently put it, ‘God does not play dice.’

Education
Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Education

