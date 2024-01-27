Honoring Havildar Abdul Majid Hussain: Posthumous Kirti Chakra Awardee

In the twilight of Republic Day's eve, Havildar Abdul Majid Hussain, a commendable soldier from the Parachute Regiment's ninth battalion, was honored with the Kirti Chakra - one of India's highest gallantry awards. The honor was a posthumous recognition of his supreme sacrifice during an encounter in November 2023, where he valiantly laid down his life.

Army's Tribute to a Fallen Hero

The General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the 25 Infantry Division visited Havildar Abdul Majid's family in Poonch, a poignant gesture that underscored the army's spirit of camaraderie and respect for their fallen comrade. Representing the Northern Command and the 16 Corps, the GOC's visit was not just an act of expressing gratitude but also an embodiment of the army's commitment to honoring the memory of its brave hearts.

Legacy of Unyielding Courage

Havildar Abdul Majid, a local hero from Poonch, was remembered for his extraordinary courage and determination. His actions, representative of the true spirit of a commando, were a testament to his unwavering commitment to defending his homeland. His sacrifice was recognized as a symbol of conspicuous bravery and selflessness, which resonated deeply within the local population of Poonch, Rajouri, and the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir.

A Beacon of Dedication

More than a memory, the legacy of Havildar Majid Hussain is celebrated as a beacon of dedication. His life and sacrifice serve as a perpetual source of inspiration for future generations, reminding them of the high price of peace and security. The awarding of the Kirti Chakra, a symbol of conspicuous bravery, amplified the impact of his selfless sacrifice, inspiring countless more to tread the path of valor.