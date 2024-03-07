Guyana Women and Girls Summit 2024: Empowering Change, Inspiring Futures

The Women's Chamber of Commerce and Industry Guyana (WCCIG) is set to host its influential annual Guyana Women and Girls (GWAG) summit this Friday at the Marriott Hotel, Georgetown. Under the theme "Inspire, Invest, Include", the summit aims to empower and foster inclusion among women and girls nationwide. The event will bring together women over 18 and girls aged 14 to 18, offering a unique platform for networking and learning from accomplished women in various fields.

Summit Objectives and Highlights

Martina Johnson, the Public Relations Officer for WCCIG, in her conversation with the Guyana Chronicle, emphasized the summit's role in showcasing the potential and achievements of women in diverse sectors. "It allows girls, aged 14 to 18, to see what they're capable of achieving," Johnson stated, underscoring the event's focus on inspiring young females. The summit will feature panel discussions with experts from education, finance, business management, and more, including representatives from The World Bank and Inter-American Development Bank (IDB).

Sponsors and Participants

The GWAG summit has seen a significant increase in sponsors and exhibitors this year, with notable companies like ExxonMobil Guyana, Digicel Guyana, and Republic Bank Guyana Limited among the supporters. The growing list of sponsors underscores the business community's commitment to supporting female empowerment and inclusion in Guyana. Over 100 women and girls from various sectors have registered, demonstrating the summit's appeal and its role as a catalyst for positive change and progress within the female community of Guyana.

Looking Forward

The GWAG summit stands as a beacon for empowerment, collaboration, and advancement for women and girls in Guyana. By providing a space for meaningful exchanges, mentorship opportunities, and exposure to diverse career paths, the summit aims to inspire participants to explore their full potential. The event promises to be a milestone in the ongoing effort to ensure that women and girls in Guyana are inspired, invested in, and included in all aspects of society.