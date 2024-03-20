Gospel Singer Exodus Reveals Four Suicide Attempts, Highlights Mental Health Struggles

Gospel singer Exodus opened up about his harrowing journey through depression and multiple suicide attempts on NTVTheBeat on March 20th, 2024. His battle with mental health began in 2013 following the devastating loss of his mother to stage four cancer, an event that led to a downward spiral affecting his career and personal life. Exodus's story sheds light on the often hidden struggles behind public figures and the critical need for empathy and mental health awareness.

Advertisment

From Loss to Desperation

In 2013, the loss of Exodus's mother marked the beginning of a dark chapter in his life. Struggling to cope with his grief, he faced a series of personal and professional setbacks, including the loss of his job, house, and cars. Turning to drugs and alcohol for solace, he found himself in a cycle of despair that eventually led to four suicide attempts. He recounted a particularly low moment in 2018 when, after heavy drinking, he wished to end his life by getting hit by a car. This candid revelation highlights the depth of his struggle and the critical moments that he has managed to survive through.

The Power of Grace and Recovery

Advertisment

Exodus credits his survival to divine intervention, stating it is by the grace of God that he is still alive. His journey towards recovery involved putting his music career on hold to focus on his mental health. This period of reflection and healing has allowed him to slowly rebuild his life, though not without its challenges. Exodus's experience underscores the importance of seeking help and the potential for recovery, even from the depths of despair. His story is a powerful testament to the resilience of the human spirit in the face of overwhelming odds.

Advocating for Compassion and Understanding

In his discussion, Exodus stressed the importance of refraining from judgment towards others, as one can never fully understand the battles another person is facing. His plea for empathy and understanding serves as a crucial reminder of the need for greater mental health awareness and support. By sharing his story, Exodus hopes to inspire others who may be suffering in silence to seek help and to encourage a more compassionate society that supports individuals struggling with mental health issues.

Exodus's brave decision to share his story on a public platform like NTVTheBeat not only brings attention to the critical issue of mental health but also offers hope to those who may feel isolated in their struggles. His journey from despair to a place of hope and advocacy reminds us of the importance of community, understanding, and the need to address mental health with the seriousness it deserves. As society moves towards greater awareness and support for mental health, stories like Exodus's play a vital role in breaking down stigmas and building a more compassionate world.