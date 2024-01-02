Gianna Peak: A Fourth-Grader Making a Difference

When it comes to community service, Gianna Peak, a fourth-grader at Anderson Preparatory Academy, has set a precedent that belies her tender age. From initiating a food drive at Southview Preschool Center to a series of projects supporting various community organizations, Gianna’s story is one of fervor, dedication, and a deep-seated desire to bring about a positive change.

Young Philanthropist at Work

Gianna’s journey embarked with a simple act of kindness – a food drive. It sparked a flame in her, leading to a continuous series of projects that serve the community. Noteworthy among these are donating bottled water to veterans and the elderly, contributing Easter eggs for a local hunt, and distributing thousands of books. In her pursuit to make a difference, Gianna has displayed an exceptional level of commitment that even adults can find inspiring.

Recognition and Influence

Gianna’s selfless acts haven’t gone unnoticed. Her work has not only earned her a finalist position for the 2023 Community Person of the Year, an accolade determined by The Herald Bulletin Editorial Board but also a feature on NBC Nightly News Kids Edition. Such recognition, however, hasn’t deterred her from her primary goal – to show others that even small contributions can lead to significant changes.

Anderson County’s Care Closet Program

In a similar vein, Anderson County Blankets and Bears have launched the ‘Care Closet’ program on every school campus in Anderson County. Drawing inspiration from a model implemented by a fourth-grade teacher in Mobile, Alabama, this initiative aims to assist children with food, hygiene, and other needs. The program, which has already seen an investment of over $50,000 since the beginning of the school year, extends its support to organizations that cater to abused, traumatized, and sexually assaulted children.