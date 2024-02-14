From Survivors to Support: Tata Memorial Hospital's Invaluable Network of Cancer Volunteers

Cancer survivors at Tata Memorial Hospital are providing an invaluable service to current patients, offering hope and resilience through their own experiences. Among these survivors are Preeti Phad, Anamika Soni, and Anand Singh, who have all found unique ways to support those still battling the disease.

The Power of Community

Preeti, a retinoblastoma survivor, lost her left eye at the age of 10. After dropping out of college due to insecurities, she found solace at the ACT clinic at Tata Memorial Hospital. Inspired by the support she received, Preeti has dedicated her life to helping other cancer survivors. She earned a Master's degree in social science and now works as a counselor, providing vital assistance to patients navigating their own cancer journeys.

The Healing Power of Dance

Anamika Soni, a leukemia survivor, discovered the power of dance during her own treatment. Today, she teaches Kathak dance to children with cancer at Tata Memorial Hospital, providing a much-needed respite from the pain and anxiety of their illness. Through dance, Anamika helps her students find joy, strength, and a sense of community.

From Patient to Motivator

Anand Singh's cancer journey was particularly challenging – he lost both of his eyes. Despite this, Anand has found a way to thrive. He works as a customer executive at a bank and also gives motivational speeches to cancer patients and their families. By sharing his own story, Anand provides hope and inspiration to those who need it most.

These are just a few examples of the many former Tata Memorial Hospital patients who now serve as vital support for current patients. This network of dedicated volunteers is making a significant impact, providing not only emotional support but also raising funds and spreading awareness about cancer.

The work of these survivors is especially important in India, where childhood cancer cases account for 20% of new cases globally. Tata Memorial Hospital alone sees nearly 4,000 cases each year. On International Childhood Cancer Day, 18 childhood cancer survivors were honored for their contributions to the 'Full Circle of Life' program at Tata Memorial Hospital.

Since its launch in 1991, the ACT clinic at Tata Memorial Hospital has registered 4,824 survivors. The clinic provides extensive aid including medical, financial, and super-specialty care, as well as education support. This comprehensive approach is helping to improve survival rates and quality of life for cancer patients in India.

The establishment of the Dockyard's Punyashlok Ahilyabai Holkar Head and Neck Cancer Institute India (HNCII) on BMC land is another step forward in cancer care. The hospital has seen 13,574 patients on an OPD basis since August and operates under the Public Trusts BPT Act 1950, offering subsidized treatment for economically weaker sections.

Amjad Khan, a cancer survivor, chose HNCII for his relative's treatment due to familiarity with the doctor and long waiting times at Tata Memorial Hospital. The hospital's commitment to accessible and affordable care is making a real difference for cancer patients in India.

Cancer treatment can be costly, and the price of medicines can vary significantly between hospitals. At Tata Memorial Hospital, for example, the cost of certain medicines can be as much as 2.5 times higher than at HNCII. This discrepancy highlights the need for continued efforts to make cancer care more affordable and accessible.

Despite the challenges, the work of cancer survivors like Preeti, Anamika, and Anand is providing hope and support to those battling the disease. Their stories serve as a reminder of the resilience of the human spirit and the power of community.