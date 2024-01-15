Former Minister Lauds Malaysians’ Achievements Amid Country’s Challenges

In an expression of national pride, Rafidah Aziz, former minister of Malaysia, applauds the achievements of Malaysians who have soared in their respective fields without financial aid from the government. This recognition sheds light on the resilience, talent, and unwavering loyalty of Malaysians, reinforcing their potential to contribute positively to their nation’s reputation on the global stage.

Malaysia: A Breeding Ground for Esports Excellence

The esports industry in Malaysia is flourishing, with three of the top 100 global esports athletes hailing from the country. Malaysian players have garnered gold medals at international competitions like the Commonwealth Esports Championships and the Global Esports Games. The upcoming inaugural Malaysia Esports Awards 2023, backed by key government bodies and industry entities, is set to honor outstanding contributors in this rapidly expanding field.

Malaysia’s Thriving Fintech Landscape

The fintech market in Malaysia is on an upward trajectory, bolstered by robust government support and a sound financial infrastructure. Anticipated to expand from RM187.51 billion in 2023 to RM386.4 billion by 2028, the sector is ripe for dynamic growth. However, it’s crucial to address regulatory challenges and financial inclusion issues to ensure equitable access to fintech solutions for all Malaysians.

Malaysian Ringgit: A Currency Under Siege?

The Malaysian ringgit is under pressure due to concerns over the fragility of Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s government, a slump in oil prices, and dwindling exports. With the currency nearing a 25-year low, the gloomy recovery in China, Malaysia’s largest trading partner, and the uncertain fate of ex-premier Najib Razak’s plea for a royal pardon add to the nation’s economic uncertainty.

Raja Petra Kamaruddin: A Blogger’s Defiance

Raja Petra Kamaruddin, a controversial blogger residing in the UK, openly defies the Malaysian government’s extradition attempts, claiming their efforts are in vain due to the absence of an Interpol Red Notice and the lack of an extradition treaty between the two nations. Kamaruddin further taunts the government, offering to record his statement at Malaysian embassies if his travel expenses are covered.