Empowering Women: Stakeholders Advocate for Inclusion and Leadership on International Women's Day

On the occasion of International Women's Day 2024, celebrated in Lagos, stakeholders from diverse sectors rallied for the empowerment and inclusion of women in all spheres of life. The event, themed 'Inspire Inclusion: Inclusive Mindset and Tangible Action Needed by All,' saw influential figures like Mrs. Tosin Aderinwale of Justrite Supermarkets and Mrs. Olubunmi Fabamwo of the Lagos State Civil Service Commission, advocating for policies and initiatives that enhance women's participation and leadership.

Empowerment Through Education and Leadership

Mrs. Tosin Aderinwale highlighted the importance of women taking charge of their businesses with a structured approach and a culture of discipline, planning, accountability, and transparency. She encouraged women to remain future-oriented, invest in personal growth, and embrace continuous learning to navigate the evolving business landscape. Networking, according to Aderinwale, is key to unlocking new partnerships and growth opportunities.

Inclusion: A Mindset and Action

Mrs. Olubunmi Fabamwo and Mrs. Modupe Oyekunle emphasized the necessity of an inclusive mindset and tangible actions for achieving gender equality and empowerment. Fabamwo pointed out the significance of recognizing and leveraging the strengths in diversity, while Oyekunle called for collective action to create a more inclusive and equitable environment for women worldwide. The call for equal opportunities in education, employment, and leadership was a recurrent theme throughout the discussions.

Pathways to Empowerment

The event underscored the critical need for inclusive policies and initiatives that foster women's active participation and leadership in various domains. Speakers shared insights on structuring businesses, advocating for personal and professional growth, and the importance of networking and learning. These strategies are seen as vital for women to not only participate in but also lead and transform their respective fields.