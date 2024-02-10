Empowering Founders: Kunal Bahl's Altruistic Investment Strategy

Kunal Bahl, the co-founder of Snapdeal and Titan Capital, unveiled an altruistic motivation behind his investment strategy at the ET NOW GLOBAL BUSINESS SUMMIT 2024. His mission is to support founders in their entrepreneurial journeys, a commitment he underscored during a conversation with Sanjeev Bikhchandani, founder of Info Edge India.

A Mission to Empower Founders

Bahl's investment strategy is rooted in early-stage funding and long-term commitment. This approach enables him to provide not only financial support but also mentorship and guidance to budding entrepreneurs. During the summit, Bahl shared insights into this philosophy, emphasizing its potential to catalyze innovation and growth.

"I've always believed that investing in a startup isn't just about the numbers," Bahl said. "It's about recognizing the potential in a founder's vision and offering them the resources they need to bring that vision to life."

This perspective resonates with Bahl's own journey with Snapdeal. Founded in 2010, the e-commerce platform has grown into one of India's leading online marketplaces, thanks in part to strategic investments and partnerships.

Investing for the Long Haul

Bikhchandani echoed Bahl's sentiments, stressing the importance of long-term investments in fostering sustainable growth. "It's easy to get caught up in short-term gains," he noted. "But real value is created over time, through consistent effort and adaptation."

Bahl concurred, adding that his investment strategy is designed to weather market fluctuations and accommodate the ups and downs inherent in any startup's trajectory.

"I'm not interested in quick wins," Bahl explained. "I want to invest in companies that have the potential to disrupt their industries and make a lasting impact. That often means staying the course, even when the going gets tough."

The Intersection of E-commerce and Financial Services

The conversation also touched on the burgeoning intersection of e-commerce and financial services. Bahl pointed out that nearly half of Snapdeal's seller base lacks a credit score, indicating a significant opportunity to tap into the unexplored potential of first-time borrowers.

Bikhchandani agreed, noting that this trend extends beyond Snapdeal. "E-commerce platforms are increasingly becoming gateways to formal credit for millions of small businesses and consumers," he said. "This has the power to transform India's digital lending landscape."

Indeed, with over 600 million smartphone users in India, the potential for growth in consumer lending is immense. By targeting the next 200 million online shoppers, Snapdeal aims to enhance its margins on small-ticket, low-margin purchases, catering to the needs of value-conscious consumers.

As Bahl concluded, "Financial services are no longer just an add-on; they're becoming an integral part of the e-commerce experience. Our goal is to leverage this trend to empower our sellers and buyers alike."

As the ET NOW GLOBAL BUSINESS SUMMIT 2024 drew to a close, it was clear that Bahl's investment philosophy—rooted in early-stage funding, long-term commitment, and a mission to support founders—is not only reshaping the startup ecosystem but also paving the way for a more inclusive and sustainable digital economy.

With his sights set on empowering the next generation of entrepreneurs and transforming India's digital lending landscape, Bahl's journey is one of enduring commitment and unwavering vision. And as Snapdeal continues to expand its reach and impact, it's evident that this approach is yielding remarkable results.