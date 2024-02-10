Empowering Disadvantaged Youth through TVET Colleges: Dr. Thobani Makhaza's MEYO Bursaries

Dr. Thobani Makhaza, a renowned motivational speaker and human development advocate, is rallying disadvantaged youth to seize the opportunity of education at TVET colleges. His organization, Mind Empowers Youth Organisation (MEYO), has been instrumental in supporting over 100,000 young people in realizing their dreams through bursaries for engineering studies.

Advertisment

A Beacon of Hope

Dr. Makhaza's journey is a testament to the power of education. Awarded an honorary doctorate in human development, he has dedicated his life to empowering the youth. His organization, MEYO, focuses on providing bursaries for engineering studies at TVET colleges, offering disadvantaged students a chance to break the cycle of poverty and build a better future.

Engineering a Brighter Future

Advertisment

MEYO's bursaries support students in electrical, civil, and mechanical engineering from N1 to N3 levels. These fields are in high demand in South Africa, offering graduates a path to secure employment and financial stability.

Seizing the Opportunity

For those looking to apply for a MEYO bursary, the deadline is February 9th. This is a chance for disadvantaged youth to gain the skills and qualifications needed to succeed in the engineering sector. False Bay TVET College, a top-performing TVET college in South Africa, is one of the institutions supported by MEYO.