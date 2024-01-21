Delhi's Governance Inspired by 'Ram Rajya', Says Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi's Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal, has declared that his government's administration is deeply influenced by the principle of 'Ram Rajya'. This concept, originating from the utopian rule of Lord Ram in Ayodhya, is often cited as an exemplary governance model. Kejriwal's statement, made at a Ramlila event, underlines his administration's commitment to the welfare of Delhi's residents.

Striving for an Ideal Governance Model

Kejriwal outlined that his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government is relentlessly working towards emulating the principles of Ram Rajya. This involves ensuring that no individual in Delhi suffers from hunger, providing night shelters and free food for the homeless, and guaranteeing quality education for all children. Additionally, the government seeks to offer excellent medical treatment to every individual, regardless of their economic status.

A Broader Vision for Reconstructing Bharatvarsh

In the same event, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Chief Mohan Bhagwat underscored the importance of the Ram temple's consecration in Ayodhya. He views it as a stepping stone for a wider campaign aimed at the 'reconstruction of Bharatvarsh'. Mohan Bhagwat's perspective provides a broader context to the AAP government's efforts in Delhi.

'Ram Rajya' as a Source of Inspiration

Arvind Kejriwal acknowledges the enormity of Lord Ram's rule when compared to their efforts. However, he asserts that it serves as a significant source of inspiration for his government's policies and actions. The AAP government's initiatives, such as free ration, education, healthcare, electricity, and pilgrimage opportunities for the elderly, reflect this aspiration towards creating an ideal governance model. Kejriwal emphasized on the importance of seeking inspiration from Lord Ram, following parental teachings, and upholding the truth.