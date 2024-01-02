en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Daymond John’s Business Principles to Guide Black Entrepreneurs in 2024

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:39 am EST
Daymond John’s Business Principles to Guide Black Entrepreneurs in 2024

Daymond John, founder of FUBU, and an emblem of entrepreneurial triumph, will be a keynote speaker at iPipeline’s Connections 2024 event in Orlando, FL. The event with 50+ educational sessions, will provide an opportunity to explore how insurance and financial services industries leverage emerging technologies and innovations to accelerate sales and achieve deeper market penetration.

John’s Journey and Principles

John’s journey, from the streets of Brooklyn, New York, to the heights of corporate America, is a powerful narrative of the American Dream. It underscores the belief that hard work, determination, and a robust belief in one’s vision can lead to extraordinary accomplishments.

In an interview with theGrio, John shares his business principles that could potentially guide Black business owners in realizing their goals in 2024. These principles, extracted from John’s own experiences, are expected to focus on the importance of perseverance, strategic thinking, and practical tools and tactics that have aided him in his journey to success.

Motivation Moment with Daymond John

John also hosts the Motivation Moment and discusses the importance of inclusive leadership for culture and the bottom line. He emphasizes that embracing diversity in leadership can lead to more innovation, creativity, and a better connection with consumers. It’s not about quotas, but about finding brilliant people regardless of their background. By complementing different strengths, diversity promotes the synergy needed for success.

Lessons from Masters of Scale

The Masters of Scale team reflects on their favorite moments from the past year, including host Reid Hoffman’s interviews with inspiring and iconic leaders in the business world. The interviews explored entrepreneurial lessons such as making networking more impactful, evolving the creative process, and keeping ideas simple and adaptable. John, along with other influential figures like Ron Howard and Reshma Saujani, made guest appearances.

0
Business Inspiration/Motivation United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Sigachi Industries' Share Price Soars to 52-Week High on NSE

By Rafia Tasleem

Dutch Bros: A Promising Investment Opportunity in 2024

By Muhammad Jawad

Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Confirms Regulatory Compliance in Recent Disclosure

By Muthana Al-Najjar

ICE London 2024: A New Chapter in the Gaming and Gambling Industry

By Salman Khan

Mazda Motor Corporation: Navigating Economic Headwinds and Electric Sh ...
@Automotive · 2 mins
Mazda Motor Corporation: Navigating Economic Headwinds and Electric Sh ...
heart comment 0
Yunneng Secures Approval for Financial Restructuring of Taiwan’s 640 MW Yunlin Offshore Wind Farm Project

By Rafia Tasleem

Yunneng Secures Approval for Financial Restructuring of Taiwan's 640 MW Yunlin Offshore Wind Farm Project
CHSRA Celebrates Graduates of High-Speed Rail Pre-Apprenticeship Program

By BNN Correspondents

CHSRA Celebrates Graduates of High-Speed Rail Pre-Apprenticeship Program
Portugal Railway Strike Causes Major Disruptions: A Closer Look

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Portugal Railway Strike Causes Major Disruptions: A Closer Look
RBI Raises Concerns Over Conduct of Credit Information Companies

By Rafia Tasleem

RBI Raises Concerns Over Conduct of Credit Information Companies
Latest Headlines
World News
Clemson's No.3 Passes Torch: TJ Parker Steps into Xavier Thomas's Shoes
29 seconds
Clemson's No.3 Passes Torch: TJ Parker Steps into Xavier Thomas's Shoes
Spirit EMS Reports Decrease in Shelby County Emergency Calls; MEDIC EMS Joins Scott County Government
31 seconds
Spirit EMS Reports Decrease in Shelby County Emergency Calls; MEDIC EMS Joins Scott County Government
Top Mobile Apps to Support Your New Year’s Resolutions in 2024
32 seconds
Top Mobile Apps to Support Your New Year’s Resolutions in 2024
Jharkhand CM Quashes Rumors of Wife's Political Candidacy
36 seconds
Jharkhand CM Quashes Rumors of Wife's Political Candidacy
Basketball Players Challenge Federation's Directive in Landmark Case
59 seconds
Basketball Players Challenge Federation's Directive in Landmark Case
South Wales Family's Nightmare: A Never-Ending Battle Against Bedbugs
1 min
South Wales Family's Nightmare: A Never-Ending Battle Against Bedbugs
Oregon Hospital Faces Investigation After Fatal Tap Water Injections
1 min
Oregon Hospital Faces Investigation After Fatal Tap Water Injections
Extreme Heat Increases Risk for Older Diabetics, Study Finds
2 mins
Extreme Heat Increases Risk for Older Diabetics, Study Finds
COVID-19 Impact and Future Trends of Hepatitis B in China: A BSTS Study
2 mins
COVID-19 Impact and Future Trends of Hepatitis B in China: A BSTS Study
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
5 mins
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
14 mins
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
2 hours
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
2 hours
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
5 hours
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
6 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
8 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
8 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
9 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app