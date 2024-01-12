en English
Business

Dan Ram, Renowned International Moderator, to Keynote at Corporate Wellness Retreat

By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:31 am EST
Dan Ram, Renowned International Moderator, to Keynote at Corporate Wellness Retreat

In a bid to foster corporate wellness through a series of engaging talks and activities, ‘My Bermuda Reset’, a notable corporate wellness retreat, has roped in Dan Ram, a six-time TEDx speaker, entrepreneur, and coach as its keynote speaker. The event, masterminded by Sandro Fubler and Janice Mullings George, aims to offer tailored wellness programs for corporate leaders, featuring a plethora of local thought leaders and speakers.

Dan Ram: The Man of the Hour

Dan Ram, an international moderator with an illustrious clientele including Barack Obama and Richard Branson, brings a wealth of experience and acclaim to the retreat. His keynote address is expected to revolve around the concept of ‘Start Now, Start Simple’, underscoring the power of making simple changes for a lasting impact on mental and physical wellness.

Thought Leaders to Guide the Way

The retreat will showcase nearly 20 local ‘thought leaders’ who are expected to contribute their expertise in various fields. The inclusion of these experts signifies the retreat’s commitment to high-quality content and the potential for significant impact on the participants’ professional and personal development.

Giving Back to the Community

Alongside the enlightening discussions, the event also includes unique activities such as panel discussions and a silent beach walk. A silent auction is also on the cards, with proceeds earmarked for charitable organizations in Bermuda. This gesture underlines the retreat’s broader commitment to societal well-being, beyond the corporate realm.

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

