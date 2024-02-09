Chasing Hope: Jon Nabbs' Extraordinary Run Across Canada for Childhood Cancer

In a testament to human resilience and the indomitable spirit of hope, Jon Nabbs, a native of New Zealand, is on an extraordinary mission. He's running across Canada, spanning 7,524 kilometers, to raise funds for Childhood Cancer Canada and New Zealand's Child Cancer Foundation.

Chasing Hope in a Superman Suit

Driven by the memory of his parents, who both succumbed to cancer, Nabbs is channeling the inspiration of Terry Fox, a Canadian hero who embarked on a similar journey in 1980. Donned in a Superman costume, Nabbs is not just running for a cause; he's bringing smiles to the faces of children battling cancer in hospitals and treatment centers along his route.

Overcoming Obstacles for a Greater Cause

Nabbs' journey is not without its trials. From navigating the biting cold of the Canadian winter to confronting the unpredictability of wildlife, each day presents a new challenge. Yet, these hurdles have only served to strengthen Nabbs' resolve.

Raising the Bar for a Cure

Initially setting a fundraising goal of $60,000, Nabbs surpassed this milestone in Calgary. Yet, he chose not to stop there. Instead, he raised the bar to $100,000, further fuelling his determination to make a difference.