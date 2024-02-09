Big E's New Venture: 'Our Heroes Rock' Educates Children on Black History

Former WWE Champion Big E, born Ettore Ewen, is stepping into the world of voice acting with his project 'Our Heroes Rock'. The initiative, which includes an animated series, aims to educate children about Black history and its heroes. Big E recently sat down with Sarah O'Connell to discuss his new venture and his aspirations in children's entertainment.

Big E's Foray into Voice Acting

"It's been a wild ride," Big E said, referring to his experience voice acting for the character E-Tour in the short film 'Bridges'. "I've always been a fan of animation, and voice acting was something I wanted to explore." He spoke fondly of working with his partner, Johnny Davenport, sharing laughter and expressing his joy in the voice acting process.

Big E also opened up about his time on the Adult Swim show 'Lazor Wulf'. "It was a fantastic experience," he said. "The show has such a unique style and humor, and I'm grateful to have been a part of it."

Aspirations in Children's Entertainment

When asked about his goals in children's entertainment, Big E didn't hesitate. "I want to be a positive influence, like LeVar Burton was for me through 'Reading Rainbow'. I believe in the power of education, kindness, and empathy, and I want to share that with young boys and men."

Big E emphasized the importance of redefining masculinity for the next generation. "There are toxic messages about what it means to be a man, and I want to counter that," he said. "True markers of manhood are kindness, empathy, education, and doing the right thing. I hope to be a role model that promotes these values."

'Our Heroes Rock': Educating Youth about Black History

'Our Heroes Rock' is more than just a passion project for Big E. The animated series aims to educate children about Black history and its key figures, preserving their stories for future generations. The project's Kickstarter campaign has already gained significant traction, with plans to pitch the show to major streaming services in the future.

Big E is committed to maintaining the integrity of the project, ensuring high-quality animation and storytelling. "It's important that we do justice to these incredible stories," he said. "These are heroes who have made significant contributions to our world, and it's crucial that we share their legacies with the next generation."

As Big E continues his journey into voice acting and children's entertainment, his commitment to inspiring young minds remains steadfast. His aspirations echo the sentiments of LeVar Burton, who once said, "You can't really know where you are going until you know where you have been." Through 'Our Heroes Rock', Big E hopes to guide the youth towards a brighter future, grounded in the rich history of those who came before them.