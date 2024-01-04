Apala Mishra: A Journey from Dentistry to Diplomacy

Apala Mishra, an accomplished dentist and an Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer, stands as a shining example of unwavering determination and relentless perseverance. Her story, one of unyielding pursuit of a dream to serve the nation, is both inspiring and humbling.

From Dentistry to Diplomacy

Born into a family with a strong military background, Mishra was no stranger to the ethos of service and dedication. Her father, a retired Colonel, and her brother, a Major, served as her guiding lights as she navigated her academic journey. She excelled in her studies, culminating in a Bachelor’s degree in Dental Surgery (BDS) from the prestigious Army College. Despite a promising career in dentistry laid out before her, Mishra felt a pull towards the civil services, a profession that would allow her to serve her country directly.

The Journey of Tenacity

Deciding to shift her career focus, Mishra plunged headfirst into the daunting world of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exams. These exams, known for their rigorous selection process and high competition, tested Mishra’s resolve. Her initial attempts in 2018 and 2019 were not successful, but this did not deter her. She remained steadfast in her goal, her determination undiminished by the setbacks.

A Beacon of Inspiration

Mishra’s third attempt in 2020 heralded her triumphant success. Not only did she pass the exam, but she also topped the interview round, securing an All India Rank (AIR) of 9. Her interview score, a record-setting 215 out of 275, is a testament to her dedication and hard work. Mishra’s story serves as a beacon of inspiration for aspiring civil servants, embodying the very essence of resilience and perseverance.