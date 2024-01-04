en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Apala Mishra: A Journey from Dentistry to Diplomacy

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:23 pm EST
Apala Mishra: A Journey from Dentistry to Diplomacy

Apala Mishra, an accomplished dentist and an Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer, stands as a shining example of unwavering determination and relentless perseverance. Her story, one of unyielding pursuit of a dream to serve the nation, is both inspiring and humbling.

From Dentistry to Diplomacy

Born into a family with a strong military background, Mishra was no stranger to the ethos of service and dedication. Her father, a retired Colonel, and her brother, a Major, served as her guiding lights as she navigated her academic journey. She excelled in her studies, culminating in a Bachelor’s degree in Dental Surgery (BDS) from the prestigious Army College. Despite a promising career in dentistry laid out before her, Mishra felt a pull towards the civil services, a profession that would allow her to serve her country directly.

The Journey of Tenacity

Deciding to shift her career focus, Mishra plunged headfirst into the daunting world of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exams. These exams, known for their rigorous selection process and high competition, tested Mishra’s resolve. Her initial attempts in 2018 and 2019 were not successful, but this did not deter her. She remained steadfast in her goal, her determination undiminished by the setbacks.

A Beacon of Inspiration

Mishra’s third attempt in 2020 heralded her triumphant success. Not only did she pass the exam, but she also topped the interview round, securing an All India Rank (AIR) of 9. Her interview score, a record-setting 215 out of 275, is a testament to her dedication and hard work. Mishra’s story serves as a beacon of inspiration for aspiring civil servants, embodying the very essence of resilience and perseverance.

0
Education India Inspiration/Motivation
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
4 mins ago
Taylor University Receives Historic $30 Million Grant for Infrastructure and Community Development
Taylor University, an evangelical institution nestled in Upland, Indiana, has been chosen as the recipient of a generous $30 million grant from Lilly Endowment Inc. This significant contribution, marking a historic high in the university’s annals, forms part of the College and Community Collaboration initiative aimed at bolstering local infrastructure. Revitalizing Upland Upland, a quaint
Taylor University Receives Historic $30 Million Grant for Infrastructure and Community Development
Iowa Advocacy Groups Outline Budget Priorities Ahead of Legislative Session
17 mins ago
Iowa Advocacy Groups Outline Budget Priorities Ahead of Legislative Session
Cavaliers Basketball Team: Scoring Victories On and Off the Court
17 mins ago
Cavaliers Basketball Team: Scoring Victories On and Off the Court
Kelli Campbell: New CEO of Acceleration Academies, Pioneering Hybrid Education for High-Need Students
5 mins ago
Kelli Campbell: New CEO of Acceleration Academies, Pioneering Hybrid Education for High-Need Students
Reach Higher Montana Simplifies Scholarship Applications with 'It's Scholarship Time' Initiative
13 mins ago
Reach Higher Montana Simplifies Scholarship Applications with 'It's Scholarship Time' Initiative
Laguna Blanca High School Athletes Commit to NCAA Division III Sports
16 mins ago
Laguna Blanca High School Athletes Commit to NCAA Division III Sports
Latest Headlines
World News
Kootenai County Paves New Path for Veterans with Treatment Court
13 seconds
Kootenai County Paves New Path for Veterans with Treatment Court
Liberty Public Schools Board Election Heats Up with Three Candidates
18 seconds
Liberty Public Schools Board Election Heats Up with Three Candidates
California Legislative Session Disrupted by Protesters Amid Major State Issues
26 seconds
California Legislative Session Disrupted by Protesters Amid Major State Issues
Tasmanian Government's Stability Hangs in the Balance as MP John Tucker Threatens Withdrawal of Support
37 seconds
Tasmanian Government's Stability Hangs in the Balance as MP John Tucker Threatens Withdrawal of Support
Teetering Tasmanian Government: Animal Welfare and AFL Projects Stir Controversy
47 seconds
Teetering Tasmanian Government: Animal Welfare and AFL Projects Stir Controversy
NFL Week 18 Outlook: Experts Discuss Playoff Prospects, MVP Predictions, and More
50 seconds
NFL Week 18 Outlook: Experts Discuss Playoff Prospects, MVP Predictions, and More
Sashi Kiran Calls for Greater Female Representation in Politics
57 seconds
Sashi Kiran Calls for Greater Female Representation in Politics
California's Legislative Session Disrupted by Protesters Demanding Israel-Hamas Ceasefire
1 min
California's Legislative Session Disrupted by Protesters Demanding Israel-Hamas Ceasefire
Malaysia Grapples with Rising Non-Communicable Diseases: A Health Crisis in the Making
1 min
Malaysia Grapples with Rising Non-Communicable Diseases: A Health Crisis in the Making
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
3 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
3 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
4 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
5 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
5 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
6 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
6 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
7 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
7 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app