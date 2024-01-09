en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Inspiration/Motivation

Anthony D’Ambrosio: Saint Maximilian Kolbe’s Example Guided Me Back to Faith

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 7:36 pm EST
Anthony D’Ambrosio: Saint Maximilian Kolbe’s Example Guided Me Back to Faith

Anthony D’Ambrosio, a renowned film director and former seminary graduate, has publicly recounted his journey of reversion to the Catholic Church, crediting Saint Maximilian Kolbe’s selfless example as his guiding light. D’Ambrosio’s spiritual odyssey, characterized by departure from the Church, grappling with personal issues like lust and addiction, and confronting severe health complications, is a testament to the transformative power of faith.

Drawn to Saint Maximilian Kolbe

During his darkest hours, D’Ambrosio found solace in the heroic narrative of Saint Maximilian Kolbe, a Catholic priest who volunteered to die in place of a stranger at the Auschwitz concentration camp during World War II. Kolbe’s self-sacrifice and leadership in Auschwitz struck a chord with D’Ambrosio, prompting him to reflect deeply on his own life.

Rebirth through Faith

D’Ambrosio’s meditations on Kolbe’s acts of love and his inspirational role among his fellow prisoners became the catalyst for his renewed faith. He underscores the significance of love and Christian faith as an anchor for those wrestling with doubt and personal suffering, asserting that it can restore purpose and meaning in the face of despair.

‘Triumph of the Heart’: A Cinematic Tribute

This spiritual metamorphosis forms the core narrative of D’Ambrosio’s upcoming independent film ‘Triumph of the Heart’, slated for a 2025 release. The movie will chart Saint Maximilian Kolbe’s journey from his act of voluntary substitution at Auschwitz to his tireless efforts to instill hope among his fellow inmates, painting a poignant picture of faith, sacrifice, and resilience in the face of inhumanity.

Earlier, D’Ambrosio had directed ‘Knight’, a documentary that explores Saint Maximilian Kolbe’s life, featuring notable commentators like George Weigel and Cardinal Gerhard Ludwig Müller. The film, which delves into the martyr’s life as a missionary, inventor, and founder of the Militia of the Immaculata, has been widely appreciated and is set for translation into multiple languages to reach a broader audience.

0
Inspiration/Motivation
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Inspiration/Motivation

See more
1 hour ago
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
In an unprecedented achievement, Saudi Arabia has emerged as the leading force in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region for venture investment in 2023. According to the venture data platform MAGNiTT, the Kingdom secured a significant 52 percent share of the total venture investment in the region, a considerable leap from the 31
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
Mohammed Shami Honored with the Prestigious Arjuna Award
6 hours ago
Mohammed Shami Honored with the Prestigious Arjuna Award
First-class Petroleum Engineering Graduate Continues to Cherish Plumbing
6 hours ago
First-class Petroleum Engineering Graduate Continues to Cherish Plumbing
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
1 hour ago
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
1 hour ago
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
Kenya Celebrates Academic Excellence as High Achievers Aspire for Medical Careers
6 hours ago
Kenya Celebrates Academic Excellence as High Achievers Aspire for Medical Careers
Latest Headlines
World News
Walgreens Pivots Towards Health Care: An Insight into CEO Tim Wentworth's Strategy
2 mins
Walgreens Pivots Towards Health Care: An Insight into CEO Tim Wentworth's Strategy
Mulling Over Trump's Potential Vice-Presidential Pick in GOP Nomination Race
3 mins
Mulling Over Trump's Potential Vice-Presidential Pick in GOP Nomination Race
Expert Advise and New Study Shed Light on Sinus Problem Treatments
3 mins
Expert Advise and New Study Shed Light on Sinus Problem Treatments
Indian Opposition Bloc Faces Internal Challenges and Strategic Decisions Ahead of 2024 Elections
3 mins
Indian Opposition Bloc Faces Internal Challenges and Strategic Decisions Ahead of 2024 Elections
Trump Warns of World War III, Addresses Capitol Riot in Iowa Campaign
3 mins
Trump Warns of World War III, Addresses Capitol Riot in Iowa Campaign
UK Maternity Care Crisis: Suicide Emerges as Leading Cause of Death for New Mothers
3 mins
UK Maternity Care Crisis: Suicide Emerges as Leading Cause of Death for New Mothers
Metropolis Healthcare Registers 12% YoY Revenue Growth in Q3FY24
3 mins
Metropolis Healthcare Registers 12% YoY Revenue Growth in Q3FY24
Bristol Myers Squibb's CEO Chris Boerner Reveals New Strategic Direction Amidst Major Acquisitions
6 mins
Bristol Myers Squibb's CEO Chris Boerner Reveals New Strategic Direction Amidst Major Acquisitions
'Dancing On Ice': Miles Nazaire's Transformation and Holly Willoughby's Return
9 mins
'Dancing On Ice': Miles Nazaire's Transformation and Holly Willoughby's Return
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
21 mins
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
1 hour
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
1 hour
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
1 hour
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
2 hours
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
2 hours
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
6 hours
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
7 hours
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests
10 hours
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app