en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Inspiration/Motivation

Alan Bates: The Postmaster Who Became a National Hero

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 1:55 pm EST
Alan Bates: The Postmaster Who Became a National Hero

Alan Bates, a local postmaster, emerged as an unlikely hero in the reckoning of the UK’s Post Office scandal, a controversy that echoed the narrative of J.B. Priestley’s play ‘An Inspector Calls’. Bates, like the fictional character in Priestley’s play, was a scapegoat, wrongly accused and prosecuted for theft and fraudulent accounting due to a computer system malfunction – a system known as Horizon. His struggle against the odds and his eventual vindication have made him a symbol of courage, dignity, and perseverance in the face of adversity.

The Horizon Scandal: A Story of Injustice

The Horizon scandal, which unfolded in the late 1990s, saw hundreds of post office operators convicted due to faults in a new computer system. The system, which was riddled with technical issues, falsely implicated these postmasters in theft and fraudulent accounting. The saga involved a formidable cast of well-paid corporate executives, civil servants, senior politicians, and lawyers who failed to protect the postmasters and were complicit in their downfall. The scandal revealed systemic failures and a lack of accountability in handling public contracts related to the Horizon platform.

The Battle for Justice

Bates began his quest for justice in 2004, when he approached Tony Collins, an investigative journalist at Computer Weekly, with suspicions about the Horizon system. This marked the beginning of a long and arduous campaign. The pursuit of truth was bolstered by journalists and forensic accountants who investigated and exposed the flaws in the system and the prosecution process. In a groundbreaking victory in 2019, Bates and 554 other operators won a high court group litigation case against the Post Office, bringing the scandal to the public’s attention.

The Power of Public Support

The ITV drama ‘Mr Bates vs the Post Office’ chronicled this campaign for justice, resonating with 9.2 million viewers and sparking a national outcry. The drama depicted the victims as warm, humorous, and resilient, despite their ordeal. The public’s passionate response to their story led to widespread outrage and governmental promises for action. Bates’ heroic journey underscores the notion that an average person, driven by moral conviction and persistence, can effect substantial societal changes.

0
Inspiration/Motivation Society United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Inspiration/Motivation

See more
1 hour ago
Political Rifts Emerge as PTI-N Reneges on Agreement with PTI
On an unremarkable Saturday, January 13, 2024, the political landscape in Pakistan was set ablaze as the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party found itself embroiled in a complex political debacle. A friction point emerged between the PTI and its splinter group, Tehreek-e-Insaf Nazriati (PTI-N), casting a shadow on their previously established agreement. A Sudden Backtrack The
Political Rifts Emerge as PTI-N Reneges on Agreement with PTI
In Memory of James M. 'Jim' Lewis: A Pillar of Madison, Nebraska
1 hour ago
In Memory of James M. 'Jim' Lewis: A Pillar of Madison, Nebraska
Winding River Skating Center Offers Weekend of Fun for All Ages
1 hour ago
Winding River Skating Center Offers Weekend of Fun for All Ages
Vermont Trooper Archer: A Beacon of Bravery Amid Freezing Waters
1 hour ago
Vermont Trooper Archer: A Beacon of Bravery Amid Freezing Waters
CES 2024: Lenovo Unveils AI-Powered Business Computing Products
1 hour ago
CES 2024: Lenovo Unveils AI-Powered Business Computing Products
National Philoptochos Backs Review of Saint Basil Academy's Ministry
1 hour ago
National Philoptochos Backs Review of Saint Basil Academy's Ministry
Latest Headlines
World News
China-Made Footballs Make Historic Debut at Asian Cup
31 seconds
China-Made Footballs Make Historic Debut at Asian Cup
Yuvraj Singh: Mentoring Indian Cricket's Future
2 mins
Yuvraj Singh: Mentoring Indian Cricket's Future
Epileptic Woman's Life Transforms After Miraculous Recovery from Cliff Fall
4 mins
Epileptic Woman's Life Transforms After Miraculous Recovery from Cliff Fall
Weekend News Roundup: Political Tensions, Financial Reshaping, and a New Star in Tennis
5 mins
Weekend News Roundup: Political Tensions, Financial Reshaping, and a New Star in Tennis
Global Playbook 2024: WEF, Climate Talks, and Democracy's Test
7 mins
Global Playbook 2024: WEF, Climate Talks, and Democracy's Test
African National Congress Celebrates Founding Anniversary: A Deep Dive into the Implications
8 mins
African National Congress Celebrates Founding Anniversary: A Deep Dive into the Implications
India-US Relationship: From Challenging Beginnings to a Strategic Partnership
9 mins
India-US Relationship: From Challenging Beginnings to a Strategic Partnership
Blizzard or Not, It's Campaign On for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis
10 mins
Blizzard or Not, It's Campaign On for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis
The Efficacy of Rapid Covid-19 Test Kits: A New Challenge in the Pandemic
10 mins
The Efficacy of Rapid Covid-19 Test Kits: A New Challenge in the Pandemic
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
2 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
2 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
3 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
4 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
4 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
5 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
6 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
7 hours
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
7 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app