Alan Bates: The Postmaster Who Became a National Hero

Alan Bates, a local postmaster, emerged as an unlikely hero in the reckoning of the UK’s Post Office scandal, a controversy that echoed the narrative of J.B. Priestley’s play ‘An Inspector Calls’. Bates, like the fictional character in Priestley’s play, was a scapegoat, wrongly accused and prosecuted for theft and fraudulent accounting due to a computer system malfunction – a system known as Horizon. His struggle against the odds and his eventual vindication have made him a symbol of courage, dignity, and perseverance in the face of adversity.

The Horizon Scandal: A Story of Injustice

The Horizon scandal, which unfolded in the late 1990s, saw hundreds of post office operators convicted due to faults in a new computer system. The system, which was riddled with technical issues, falsely implicated these postmasters in theft and fraudulent accounting. The saga involved a formidable cast of well-paid corporate executives, civil servants, senior politicians, and lawyers who failed to protect the postmasters and were complicit in their downfall. The scandal revealed systemic failures and a lack of accountability in handling public contracts related to the Horizon platform.

The Battle for Justice

Bates began his quest for justice in 2004, when he approached Tony Collins, an investigative journalist at Computer Weekly, with suspicions about the Horizon system. This marked the beginning of a long and arduous campaign. The pursuit of truth was bolstered by journalists and forensic accountants who investigated and exposed the flaws in the system and the prosecution process. In a groundbreaking victory in 2019, Bates and 554 other operators won a high court group litigation case against the Post Office, bringing the scandal to the public’s attention.

The Power of Public Support

The ITV drama ‘Mr Bates vs the Post Office’ chronicled this campaign for justice, resonating with 9.2 million viewers and sparking a national outcry. The drama depicted the victims as warm, humorous, and resilient, despite their ordeal. The public’s passionate response to their story led to widespread outrage and governmental promises for action. Bates’ heroic journey underscores the notion that an average person, driven by moral conviction and persistence, can effect substantial societal changes.