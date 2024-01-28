8-Year-Old Girl With Terminal Illness Becomes Honorary K-9 Officer

Eight-year-old Elayah Chance, a Plainfield resident living with a terminal genetic condition, had her dream come true as she was sworn in as an honorary K-9 officer. This heartwarming event was a joint effort by the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana and the Plainfield Police Department. Partnered with Officer Rob Prichard and his K-9 companion, Jocko, Elayah spent an unforgettable Saturday responding to calls and serving her community in a way she had always dreamt of.

A Day in the Life of a K-9 Officer

Elayah's unique day was a blend of serious duties and warm community interactions. She was involved in addressing burglary cases, assisting other children, and even dealing with less conventional cases, like helping to find a lost chinchilla. Her enthusiasm and dedication were evident, as she threw herself fully into her role, learning the ropes from Officer Prichard and Jocko.

Previous Encounters and Continuous Support

This was not Elayah's first interaction with the Plainfield Police Department. During Public Safety Day in June 2023, when she couldn't attend due to her palliative care, the officers took the initiative to visit her at home. This continued support from the department showcased their commitment to include Elayah as part of their family.

Accolades and Tokens of Appreciation

Elayah's day of service did not go unrecognized. She was honored as a Distinguished Hoosier by Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb's office. The Plainfield Police Department also named her the 'Most Courageous Junior K-9 Officer', a testament to her bravery. In a moving gesture, Officer Prichard, deeply touched by Elayah's desire to follow his footsteps, gifted her his badge, creating a special memento of her fulfilling day.